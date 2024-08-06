Latest update August 6th, 2024 12:59 AM

Man found dead on North Road

Aug 06, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – The body of a man was found Sunday on North Road Georgetown, police have confirmed.

According to police, the deceased is a male of East Indian descent, estimated to be around 50 years old. Passersby reported seeing the man lying on his back, dressed in a pair of short pants and a red shirt. Police were notified shortly after the discovery. An initial examination revealed no visible signs of violence on the body. The deceased was transported to the Memorial Garden Mortuary, where he awaits a post-mortem examination and identification.

Investigations are ongoing.

