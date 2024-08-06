Man found dead on North Road

Latest update August 6th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – The body of a man was found Sunday on North Road Georgetown, police have confirmed.
According to police, the deceased is a male of East Indian descent, estimated to be around 50 years old. Passersby reported seeing the man lying on his back, dressed in a pair of short pants and a red shirt. Police were notified shortly after the discovery. An initial examination revealed no visible signs of violence on the body. The deceased was transported to the Memorial Garden Mortuary, where he awaits a post-mortem examination and identification.
Investigations are ongoing.
Aug 06, 2024Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s Aliyah Abrams will have another opportunity to reach the medal round of the women’s 400m. After finishing fifth in her heat, she will compete in the ‘repechage...
Kaieteur News – In Guyana, the specter of electoral rigging looms large. It casts a long and ominous casting a shadow... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Everyone’s heart should cry out for the people of Union Island, Carriacou,... more
