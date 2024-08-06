Govt. to spend over $300M to repair 51 schools in Regions 2, 5

Kaieteur News – Having been allocated approximately $74.4 billion from this year’s budget the Ministry of Education is gearing up to spend approximately $303,510,507 to rehabilitate a total of 51 schools located in Regions Two and Five.

This is according to the award of contracts which have been published by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office. According to the information provided the contracts are for nursery, primary and secondary schools in the two regions.

For the nursery schools scheduled for repairs in Region Two, the contracts are as follow: rehabilitation of Mabel Sandy and Somerset & Berks Nursery Schools, this was awarded to P. Persaud Investment for $10,655,300; rehabilitation of Zorg, Affiance and Abram Zuil Nursery Schools, awarded to A&N Innovation and Construction Services for $12,158,850; rehabilitation of Ulele, Kabakaburi and Jacklow Nursery Schools, awarded to B.S Narine & Sons for $14,114,400; rehabilitation of Onderneeming, Lima Sands and Cotton Field Nursery Schools, awarded to S Singh Contracting Service for $10,574,100; rehabilitation of Reliance Nursery School and Reliance Nursery Annex, awarded to SAAM General Contracting for $14,608,070; and the rehabilitation of Fisher and Maria’s Lodge Nursery Schools will be done by A&N Innovation and Construction Services to the tune of $6,341,500.

The list of primary school that will be repaired are as follow: rehabilitation of Ulele Primary School was, awarded to Safraz Ally Construction for $11,341,260; rehabilitation of St Monica, Siriki and Abram’s Creek Primary Schools, awarded to M.N Contracting and General Supplies for $12,135,128; rehabilitation of Tapakuma, Queenstown and Capoey, Primary Schools, awarded to Daywane’s Mechanic Shop for $12,326,365, rehabilitation of Fisher and Mashabo Primary Schools, awarded to Vin’s Construction & Supplies for $10,927,050; and the rehabilitation of Aurora Primary School, was awarded to SAAM General Contracting for $7,573,500.

Further, the various schools that will be repaired in Region Five are as follow: rehabilitation of Groden, Trafalgar and Litchfield Nursery Schools, the contract was given to Associate Investments for $11,398,900; rehabilitation of Hopetown and Bush Lot Nursery Schools, awarded to HD Investment for $11,883,925; rehabilitation of Liberty Hall, Cotton Tree and Zee Zight Nursery Schools, awarded to James Nicholson Construction Services for $10,906,930; rehabilitation of Ithaca, Blairmont and Shieldstown Nursery Schools, awarded to T&A Construction Services & Supply for $8,513,000; and rehabilitation of Cottage, Carlton Hall and De Hoop Nursery Schools, the contract was awarded to Latchman Construction & Landscaping for $13,553,050.

As for the several primary schools in that region, the projects entail the rehabilitation of St.Francis, Moraikobai Primary School which was given to Charlie’s Construction Services for $12,362,750; rehabilitation of Karamat Primary School, awarded to James Nicholson Construction Services for $9,342,949; rehabilitation of Latchmansingh Primary School, awarded to RHR Enterprise for $8,999,900; rehabilitation of Cotton Tree Primary School, awarded to Quality Home Construction for $13,182,700; rehabilitation of Rosignol Primary School, also awarded to RHR Enterprise for $9,006,380; rehabilitation of Mahaicony Primary School, awarded to RHR Enterprise for $10,937,820; and rehabilitation of No. 8 Primary School Region, awarded to RA & D Construction Firm for $6,464,200.

Additionally, the rehabilitation of Belladrum Secondary School will be undertaken by Charlie’s Construction Services for $11,864,100; rehabilitation of Novar Secondary School, was awarded to RHR Enterprise for $10,009,450; rehabilitation of Mahaicony Secondary School will be executed by Charlie’s Construction Services for $12,280,600; rehabilitation of No.8 Secondary School will be carried out by RHR Enterprise for $7,822,950; and the rehabilitation of Woodley Park Secondary School will also be executed by Charlie’s Construction Services for $12,225,400.

At a press conference in May, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand mentioned that the government would be repairing and upgrading all schools across the country to ensure children are learning in a safe and comfortable environment. “In addition to building new schools what we are doing currently is repairing schools. The President has made it clear that he does not want any school to be without functioning washrooms and plumbing, electricity, a good roof where there is no leaking and [repairing] the dilapidated looking buildings. So across the country right now, the Ministry of Education is attempting to go out and receive bids for the repairs of all schools, nursery, primary and secondary,” the Minister had told reporters.