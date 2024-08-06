Latest update August 6th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Cricket West Indies to Appeal Court Ruling on Election of Vice President Azim Bassarath

Aug 06, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, Sports

ST. JOHN’S, ANTIGUA In a case filed by the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) in the High Court of Guyana challenging the election of Mr Azim Bassarath as Vice President of the Cricket West Indies, the Court ruled yesterday morning in favour of the GCB.

The case was brought against Cricket West Indies Inc., Mr Bassarath, and Mr Gregory Nicholls, the Returning Officer, all of whom were named as Respondents in the Action. Through Counsel, the Respondents contended that the Court was without jurisdiction to hear the matter and that disputes of this nature should be resolved through arbitration. On the contrary, the Court decided it had jurisdiction and granted the orders sought by the GCB.

The respondents respectfully differ with the Court’s ruling. Consequently, CWI has instructed its legal team to immediately file an appeal and will await the decision of the appellate Court.

The election of Mr Bassarath as CWI Vice President was held at the 24th Annual General Meeting in Antigua on March 25, 2023. Mr Bassarath was unopposed, and gained six votes with two voting against, while four abstained.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | July. 29th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Them ah hide we Oil Figures

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Abrams gets 400m lifeline in ‘repechage round’

Abrams gets 400m lifeline in ‘repechage round’

Aug 06, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s Aliyah Abrams will have another opportunity to reach the medal round of the women’s 400m. After finishing fifth in her heat, she will compete in the ‘repechage...
Read More
Election of Cricket West Indies Vice-President Azim Bassarath, declared unlawful by the High Court

Election of Cricket West Indies Vice-President...

Aug 06, 2024

GFF Unveils New Kits For KFC Elite League Teams

GFF Unveils New Kits For KFC Elite League Teams

Aug 06, 2024

Cricket West Indies to Appeal Court Ruling on Election of Vice President Azim Bassarath

Cricket West Indies to Appeal Court Ruling on...

Aug 06, 2024

Jamual John takes Ricks & Sari Memorial Road Race title

Jamual John takes Ricks & Sari Memorial Road...

Aug 06, 2024

VMFA Trinidad trip hailed a massive success – Says Coach Vurlon Mills

VMFA Trinidad trip hailed a massive success...

Aug 06, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]