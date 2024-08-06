Cricket West Indies to Appeal Court Ruling on Election of Vice President Azim Bassarath

Latest update August 6th, 2024 12:59 AM
ST. JOHN’S, ANTIGUA – In a case filed by the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) in the High Court of Guyana challenging the election of Mr Azim Bassarath as Vice President of the Cricket West Indies, the Court ruled yesterday morning in favour of the GCB.
The case was brought against Cricket West Indies Inc., Mr Bassarath, and Mr Gregory Nicholls, the Returning Officer, all of whom were named as Respondents in the Action. Through Counsel, the Respondents contended that the Court was without jurisdiction to hear the matter and that disputes of this nature should be resolved through arbitration. On the contrary, the Court decided it had jurisdiction and granted the orders sought by the GCB.
The respondents respectfully differ with the Court’s ruling. Consequently, CWI has instructed its legal team to immediately file an appeal and will await the decision of the appellate Court.
The election of Mr Bassarath as CWI Vice President was held at the 24th Annual General Meeting in Antigua on March 25, 2023. Mr Bassarath was unopposed, and gained six votes with two voting against, while four abstained.
