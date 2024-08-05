US-based Guyanese found with unlicensed gun, ammo in Berbice

Kaieteur News – Police ranks in Berbice arrested Ganesh Rampersaud, a 52-year-old, US-based Guyanese, after discovering an unlicensed firearm in his No.58 Village, Corentyne, Berbice home around 21:00hrs on Friday, August 2.

The ranks were acting based on information received, and when they arrived at Rampersaud’s home, they presented and executed a warrant for the search of the premises.

When they explained that they were informed that Rampersaud was in the possession of an unlicensed firearm, the 52-year-old confessed that he was indeed. “I’m here on vacation, and I have a firearm to protect myself; I want to be honest. Let me show you,” he said.

Subsequently, Rampersaud went to a room in the house, where he uncovered a black handgun, as well as 10 live rounds of ammunition.

After handing over the firearm, he was arrested and escorted to the Springlands Police Station. The firearm and ammunition are also lodged at the police station.