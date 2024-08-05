Latest update August 5th, 2024 12:58 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Easy Time gets outside 12-gate

Aug 05, 2024 Sports

Guyana Cup 2024…

Members of the head table; from left Nasrudeen Mohamed Jr, Promoter and trainer, Mortimer George Special Events Manager at Banks DIH, Steve Ninvalle Director of Sport, Dr Dwight Waldron CEO of Guyana Livestock and Development Authority and Glen Mohammed Steward. 

Members of the head table; from left Nasrudeen Mohamed Jr, Promoter and trainer, Mortimer George Special Events Manager at Banks DIH, Steve Ninvalle Director of Sport, Dr Dwight Waldron CEO of Guyana Livestock and Development Authority and Glen Mohammed Steward.

Kaieteur News – DEFENDING CHAMPION, Easy Time will leave from the outside 12-gate in Sunday’s 1,600-metre Bank DIH-sponsored Guyana Cup which will be run off, at Rising Sun Turf Club (RSTC), Rising Sun, West Berbice on Sunday August 11, 2024.

While his newly imported USA-bred, stablemate, Stat will leave from the inside one-gate in the prestigious event which carries a record purse of US$53, 819.500.

The Master Z-owned six-year-old Kentucky-bred Easy Time, a son of Not Time/Rushing Falls will be partnered by regular Colin Ross for trainer Nasrudeen Mohamed Jr.

Mortimer George of Banks DIH displays a number during the Guyana Cup Press Conference draw

Mortimer George of Banks DIH displays a number during the Guyana Cup Press Conference draw

The 32-year-old Mohamed could become the first trainer since the first running of this event in 2007 to record the first hat-trick in this marquee event.

Mohamed asked about the inside and outside post positions draw one-gate for newcomer Stat, and 12-gate for Easy Time said, “I saw the jockey, (Colin Ross) had a different look. Stat got a good draw. He has the speed. It is a very competitive race, as the horses entered in this race, are Stakes or Graded placed. This year’s running is the most competitive Guyana Cup ever run off. I wish every owner of horses entered in the race the best of luck.”

Young Jayden Jagdeo, whose dad, Therbhuwan won the inaugural event with Ice Follies in 2007 asked about his dad’s two runners, Loyal Company (gate 3) and Oy Vey (10) said “They are exercising good so far. They have settled in well. The competition is good. The defending champion, Easy Time will be the horse I think, but I am confident about our horses.”

No trainer has ever recorded a hat-trick of wins in this event.  Senior trainers, Colin Elcock scored back-to-back successes, but never the hat-trick. Similarly veteran trainer, Fazal Habibulla horses won on three occasions, but never the hat-trick. Therbhuwan Jagdeo, who holds the unbreakable record as recorded the first win in 2007 with TNT-bred Ice Follies.

Dennis Deeroop asked, ” The draw is not bad. I prefer the outside, because if you miss. You get closed, as it is a full gate of 12.  The competition a lot of newly imported very good horses. I still believe the horses that are here, and have acclimatized, are the one. I think Easy Time is the horse, and recently won at Port Mourant and as I said the horses that settled in, like Bossalina. The track conditions are different for them (the imported horses). Apart from the weather the horses are okay.

Deleep Esreepersaud owner/trainer of Bossalina, the queen of Mahaica Creek sharing his candid opinion on the on the draw, and the competition said, “The competition is going to be very tight. The draw gate two is fine. I do not see any threat. It will be a gate to wire win.”

The 2024 Guyana Cup will start at 12:00h local time at Rising Sun Turf Club, West Coast Berbice. This year’s event will be th biggest in the history, with over 40 million dollars in cash and prizes. The Jumbo Jet Thorughbred Racing Committee will also attract more families at the event with a kids fun park, and the biggest DJ competition will take center stage.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | July. 29th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Them ah hide we Oil Figures

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Hooper wins Big Star Youth and Sports Club Emancipation race

Hooper wins Big Star Youth and Sports Club Emancipation race

Aug 05, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – Former district six national athlete Esan Hopper took the top spot in the Big Star Youth and Sports Club Emancipation 10k road race. Locals flocked the roadways in numbers as...
Read More
Easy Time gets outside 12-gate

Easy Time gets outside 12-gate

Aug 05, 2024

Kool Kidz Summer Festival kicks off

Kool Kidz Summer Festival kicks off

Aug 05, 2024

Karran scores 100 not out as Cool Runningz registers ORSCA T20 win

Karran scores 100 not out as Cool Runningz...

Aug 05, 2024

Accomplished US entries sent to battle at Guyana Cup

Accomplished US entries sent to battle at Guyana...

Aug 04, 2024

Archibald bows out with 8th place finish

Archibald bows out with 8th place finish

Aug 04, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]