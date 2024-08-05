Easy Time gets outside 12-gate

Guyana Cup 2024…

Kaieteur News – DEFENDING CHAMPION, Easy Time will leave from the outside 12-gate in Sunday’s 1,600-metre Bank DIH-sponsored Guyana Cup which will be run off, at Rising Sun Turf Club (RSTC), Rising Sun, West Berbice on Sunday August 11, 2024.

While his newly imported USA-bred, stablemate, Stat will leave from the inside one-gate in the prestigious event which carries a record purse of US$53, 819.500.

The Master Z-owned six-year-old Kentucky-bred Easy Time, a son of Not Time/Rushing Falls will be partnered by regular Colin Ross for trainer Nasrudeen Mohamed Jr.

The 32-year-old Mohamed could become the first trainer since the first running of this event in 2007 to record the first hat-trick in this marquee event.

Mohamed asked about the inside and outside post positions draw one-gate for newcomer Stat, and 12-gate for Easy Time said, “I saw the jockey, (Colin Ross) had a different look. Stat got a good draw. He has the speed. It is a very competitive race, as the horses entered in this race, are Stakes or Graded placed. This year’s running is the most competitive Guyana Cup ever run off. I wish every owner of horses entered in the race the best of luck.”

Young Jayden Jagdeo, whose dad, Therbhuwan won the inaugural event with Ice Follies in 2007 asked about his dad’s two runners, Loyal Company (gate 3) and Oy Vey (10) said “They are exercising good so far. They have settled in well. The competition is good. The defending champion, Easy Time will be the horse I think, but I am confident about our horses.”

No trainer has ever recorded a hat-trick of wins in this event. Senior trainers, Colin Elcock scored back-to-back successes, but never the hat-trick. Similarly veteran trainer, Fazal Habibulla horses won on three occasions, but never the hat-trick. Therbhuwan Jagdeo, who holds the unbreakable record as recorded the first win in 2007 with TNT-bred Ice Follies.

Dennis Deeroop asked, ” The draw is not bad. I prefer the outside, because if you miss. You get closed, as it is a full gate of 12. The competition a lot of newly imported very good horses. I still believe the horses that are here, and have acclimatized, are the one. I think Easy Time is the horse, and recently won at Port Mourant and as I said the horses that settled in, like Bossalina. The track conditions are different for them (the imported horses). Apart from the weather the horses are okay.

Deleep Esreepersaud owner/trainer of Bossalina, the queen of Mahaica Creek sharing his candid opinion on the on the draw, and the competition said, “The competition is going to be very tight. The draw gate two is fine. I do not see any threat. It will be a gate to wire win.”

The 2024 Guyana Cup will start at 12:00h local time at Rising Sun Turf Club, West Coast Berbice. This year’s event will be th biggest in the history, with over 40 million dollars in cash and prizes. The Jumbo Jet Thorughbred Racing Committee will also attract more families at the event with a kids fun park, and the biggest DJ competition will take center stage.