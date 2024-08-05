Latest update August 5th, 2024 12:58 AM
Aug 05, 2024 Letters
Dear Editor
It was wrong for opposition members of the City Council to absent themselves from around the horse-shoe table for the important presentation by a consultant on the future of Stabroek Market (SN July 30). It was further posited that a walk about the Stabroek area, later the same day, saw a selected few of the absent councillors comprising the contingent.
Just what was expected to be achieved by this divide and rule display was difficult to discern.
Regards
Shamshun Mohamed
Them ah hide we Oil Figures
Aug 05, 2024Kaieteur Sports – Former district six national athlete Esan Hopper took the top spot in the Big Star Youth and Sports Club Emancipation 10k road race. Locals flocked the roadways in numbers as...
Aug 05, 2024
Aug 05, 2024
Aug 05, 2024
Aug 04, 2024
Aug 04, 2024
Kaieteur News – Every day, except on Sundays, there is a long line of traffic at two principal stretches on the East... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Everyone’s heart should cry out for the people of Union Island, Carriacou,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]