Difficult to discern

Dear Editor

It was wrong for opposition members of the City Council to absent themselves from around the horse-shoe table for the important presentation by a consultant on the future of Stabroek Market (SN July 30). It was further posited that a walk about the Stabroek area, later the same day, saw a selected few of the absent councillors comprising the contingent.

Just what was expected to be achieved by this divide and rule display was difficult to discern.

Regards

Shamshun Mohamed