De Opposishun looking fuh an excuse

Kaieteur News – Dem boys seh, deh Opposition gettin’ real creative nowadays. Yuh know, like dem kids in a school play, makin’ up stories to explain why dey fail de math test. Now, dem want house-to-house registration and biometrics. Big fancy words fuh “We fraid we gon lose, so we lookin’ fuh excuse.”

Is like deh Opposition forget dem win 2015 with de same “padded” list. But now, suddenly, dat list is de devil incarnate. Dem boys seh, is funny how yuh can sleep peacefully on a bed full of pins when yuh winnin’. But as soon as de mattress turn a lil’ uncomfortable, yuh start shoutin’ “thief!”

Look, de padded list serve dem well in 2015. Dem ride it like a smooth Cadillac, cruisin’ to victory. But now, dey want to tell we de tires bad and de engine knockin’. Dem same ‘padded’ list used in de local government elections in 2016, 2018, and recently. Was no problem den. Dem was silent like a church mouse.

Now, deh talkin’ bout house-to-house registration and biometrics like is de cure fuh all dem political ailments. Dem boys seh, de real cure is fuh dem look in de mirror and ask demself some hard questions. But no, dat too hard. Easier to blame de list. De padded list is now de boogeyman under de bed.

Truth is, dem fraid. Not of losing, but of what losing mean. Yuh see, when yuh lose, yuh lose more than de seat. Yuh lose de big talk, de influence, de perks. Dem boys seh, is like goin’ from eatin’ lobster to eatin’ sardine. So, yuh look fuh scapegoat. Dis time, is de padded list.

Is de same padded list that led dem to victory, dat dem want to dump now like old clothes. But dem boys know, de issue ain’t de list. Is de panic in de ranks. De fear of irrelevance. De opposition want to change de rules now, ’cause dey fraid dey can’t win de game no more. But we see yuh, clear as day. Yuh ain’t foolin’ nobody. De padded list ain’t de problem; de problem is in yuhself.

Talk half. Leff half.