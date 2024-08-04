Latest update August 4th, 2024 12:59 AM

Teen, 18 dies in fire at Imbamadai

Aug 04, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A disabled boy, 18, was on Friday night killed in a fire at Imbamadai Village, Cuyuni Mazaruni, Region Seven.

Screengrab of the fire on Friday night

The dead teen was identified as Lendon Cornelius. A fire reportedly erupted around 09:00hrs and destroyed the house where he lived. A video surfaced on Facebook of a small wooden house engulfed in flames. Persons were heard crying in the background.

It is unclear if he was alone in the house at the time of the fire.  Details surrounding the blaze are sketchy at the moment.

Investigations are ongoing.

