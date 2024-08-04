Teen, 18 dies in fire at Imbamadai

Latest update August 4th, 2024 12:59 AM
Aug 04, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A disabled boy, 18, was on Friday night killed in a fire at Imbamadai Village, Cuyuni Mazaruni, Region Seven.
The dead teen was identified as Lendon Cornelius. A fire reportedly erupted around 09:00hrs and destroyed the house where he lived. A video surfaced on Facebook of a small wooden house engulfed in flames. Persons were heard crying in the background.
It is unclear if he was alone in the house at the time of the fire. Details surrounding the blaze are sketchy at the moment.
Investigations are ongoing.
Them ah hide we Oil Figures
Aug 04, 2024Kaieteur Sports – Easy Time, a 6-year-old son of leading sire Not This Time, will seek a repeat win August 11 in the 16th running of the Guyana Cup being held at the Rising Sun Turf Club in...
Aug 04, 2024
Aug 04, 2024
Aug 04, 2024
Aug 04, 2024
Aug 04, 2024
Kaieteur News – Years ago, a complaint was made about a missing minor. It was presumed that the missing minor was encouraged... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Everyone’s heart should cry out for the people of Union Island, Carriacou,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]