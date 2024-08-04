More gadgets but less time

Kaieteur News – Dem boys seh, we livin’ in de age of gadgets. Everybody got de latest phone. De phone seh it gon save we time. It do de work of newspaper, radio, clock, an’ even email. It play music, wake yuh up, organize yuh life. Yet, we still busier than a bee in de hive.

We got machines to wash we clothes and even we dishes. But still, people complainin’ dem ain’t got time. How come? De car mek yuh reach faster, but de traffic mek yuh reach late. Yuh spend more time honkin’ horn than drivin’. An’ dem boys seh, yuh use GPS to find yuh way, but yuh still end up lost.

Everybody got a laptop or tablet. Yuh can work from anywhere, anytime. But instead, yuh workin’ everywhere, all de time. No more 9 to 5. It’s 24/7. Yuh in de shower, an’ de boss sendin’ email. Yuh at dinner, an’ yuh phone ding-dingin’ with messages. Even in de bed, yuh scrollin’ till yuh eye burn.

Dem boys seh, even de fridge smart now. It tell yuh when yuh outta milk. But yuh ain’t got time to drink it! De microwave heat up yuh food in seconds, but yuh still eatin’ in a hurry. Instant coffee fuh de instant life. But dem boys seh, yuh ain’t got no time to taste it.

People got fitness trackers. It countin’ steps, countin’ calories. But still, nobody got time fuh exercise. Dem boys seh, yuh runnin’ ’round like a headless chicken, but yuh ain’t losin’ no weight.

Everybody seh gadgets gon mek life easier. But dem boys seh, life only gettin’ harder. We got all dis technology, but we got less time. Dem boys seh, we too busy. We need a gadget to give we more hours in de day. But until then, we gon be busy, busy, busy.

Gadgets fuh everything, but time fuh nuttin’. Das de modern life. Dem boys seh, maybe we need to unplug an’ tek a break. But who got time fuh dat?

Talk half. Leff half