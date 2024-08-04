Latest update August 4th, 2024 12:59 AM

Lovely Lass Village 'Gee' turns 100

Kaieteur News – In the realm of love, being surrounded by family and friends, Geraldine Agatha Quintyn also known as ‘Gee’, who was born in Lovely Lass Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB) celebrated her 100th Birth Anniversary on July 27, 2024.

Geraldine Agatha Quintyn also known as ‘Gee’ during her birthday celebration on July 27, 2024

Quintyn known by family as ‘Gee’ had a grand time on her Birthday where appreciation of her efforts in life were made known.  Quintyn was birthed by Ram Dutchin and Beatrice Farrell. She is the last surviving daughter of 10 children. Quintyn had three brothers and six sisters of whom one was her twin sister Rosalind.

The woman survived her husband Samuel Quintyn, who died in 1964. She’s the mother of Yvonne France (deceased) and stepmother to Esyln Samuels and Doyle Quintyn. She also has 13 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

Going down memory lane, the centenarian in her adult life was lived mostly in Kitty, Georgetown and she attended St. George’s Cathedral. Despite being 100 years, Quintyn still have a profound love for fashion. Her relative stated in a letter, “At 100 years, she is still a fashionista and will not leave the house even to go to the doctor unless she is dressed just so.”

The family member further concluded, “We celebrate your amazing legacy. May you continue to be blessed with health and happiness on your 100 birthday and beyond.”

