Link Show 37: A necessary satirical review of Guyanese affairs

Kaieteur News – The 37th edition of ‘Link Show’, the Ron Robinson-directed annual satirical review of the nation’s current and recent political affairs, was staged at the National Cultural Centre from July 26th to 28th. The ability and coordination of the production team and actors in using comedy as a means of recalling, analysing, and critiquing Guyanese politics allowed them to meet and exceed the expectations of their audience and put on an impressive show, which could possibly be the final Link Show ever, according to Robinson.

Founders of The Theatre Company (TTC), Ron Robinson and Gem Madhoo, were the director and producer of the show, respectively, as they have done since the first edition of the show in 1981. That production, 43 years ago, happened in the same year that TTC was founded, and has been an annual mainstay in Guyanese theatre for decades since.

These veteran backstage leaders displayed their experience in putting on such productions, with the assistance of seasoned Link Show actors, singers, and comedians like Simone Dowding, Kwasi Ace Edmondson, Michael Ignatius, Mark-Luke Edwards, and others.

This Link Show, however, saw several newcomers that made quite the impact on the overall presentation of the show.

One of those newcomers, 21-year-old Latifah Agard, highlighted the influence of the show’s director, producer, and senior cast members on her experience.

“Working with Uncle Ron and Ms. Gem on this particular project has been different from working with them with any other type of plays or skits and just watching the actors taking a script that may be very straightforward and then colouring it so the audience could laugh with it has been a different experience and I wouldn’t change it for the world and I really enjoyed my first Link Show,” she said.

Critique and analysis of the political characters and events are concepts that bear much importance to Guyana’s social framework, as they do in democracies throughout the world. These are, however, topics that can be mentally draining to discuss in a serious manner, hence the employment of a satirical review.

On this 37th edition of the Link Show, Ron Robinson and his team dived headfirst, as always, into some of the most controversial and pressing issues in the nation’s politics. These included the management of its oil sector, the various improprieties of politicians and other public figures, as well as other pressing issues.

The show was at its comedic peak when it portrayed politicians such as Guyana’s President, Irfaan Ali; Opposition Leader, Aubrey Norton; and Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo.

The depictions of characters such as these did an amazing job of confronting many of the very real and consequential issues surrounding these figures in a lighthearted manner.

Speaking of his experience playing Aubrey Norton, veteran actor/comedian Gerard Gilkes said, “I had to do some understudying and I found that I was able to bring the character to life so it was enjoyable, and I wouldn’t mind doing it again and again.”

This speaks to the cast’s commitment to their roles, as well as the respect that the production team aims to show to the subjects of their satirical analysis.

Skits like the ones about the Cemetery Road project and the Stabroek Market gave a glimpse of many of the issues that affect Guyanese on an everyday basis, and their feelings towards these issues. This works well, because Guyanese are able to essentially watch depictions of themselves and their opinions on stage, which adds an increased level of relatability to the show.

Many of the previous productions happened in front of a sold out Cultural Centre audience, however, this 37th edition saw a significant decrease to the size of the audience. This is in part due to the show returning to the stage after several years of absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is fair to say that the pandemic changed the lives and routines of people all around the world, however, the rise of technology in Guyana has also greatly impacted how people intake media in all its forms.

In part due to this, Mr. Robinson and the production team are unsure of what the future may hold for the Link Show series.

“It just might be the last Link Show ever, but some of the cast are saying they want to continue it, so we don’t know yet. It’s up in the air. Let’s see,” said Robinson.

He continued, “I’m very happy that the mantle is being passed on to a new group that will take it up and run with it and maybe even take it higher. I’m pleased about that because it’s time for people like me to, sort of, sit in the back and look on and maybe still advise or help, but it’s time for them to take over.”

“The goal is to raise awareness in a very humorous way, we tried to do skits that with illicit laughter, but there are salient points and serious issues and we hope that you find this alien points and we hope that this awareness affects the powers that be and that we see change from the little comedy that we do .”