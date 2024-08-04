GWI signs $250M in contracts to setup 14 new small water treatment plants

Kaieteur News – Set to benefit over 63, 000 residents in Regions Four, Five and Six, the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) on Friday signed approximately $250 million in contracts to construct 14 small water treatment plants in those areas.

In a release on Saturday, the agency said the projects form part of an overall $1.3 billion being invested to deliver treated water access for residents in small coastal communities.

A total of 10 contractors would be executing the works and the projects will be for areas such as Agricola, La Bonne Intention, and Lusignan in Region Four; Perseverance, Farm, Calcutta, Weldaad, Strath Campbell and Ithaca well stations in Region Five; and in Edinburg, Chesney, Mibicuri, Johanna, No. 69 Village and Crabwood Creek in Region Six.

According to GWI, 12 of the water filters units for these plants are currently being manufactured overseas and a local contractor is fabricating three of the plants in Guyana.

Speaking at the signing-ceremony, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal noted that these facilities would complement the seven large water treatment plants being built by GWI under Guyana’s Coastal Water Treatment Programme to improve water quality.

Kaieteur News understands that this massive programme has an investment of about $40 billion by the Government to achieve 90% treated water coverage by 2025.

It was noted that six of the large plants are expected to be completed by year end, and that the seventh plant along with all the smaller ones are expected to be finished by the end of the first quarter of 2025.

To this end, the Minister on Friday urged the contractors to deliver on time considering the needs of GWI’s customers.

In his brief remarks, GWI’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shaik Baksh noted of the challenging task of GWI to immediately address all the complaints about water quality and level of service. He noted however that the ongoing works across the country are intended to bring significant improvements.

“Already we have piloted a small water treatment plant at Sparendaam, which has been performing excellent because there has been praises from the communities at Sparendaam, Plaisance, South Better Hope and Goedverwagting in the performance of this plant and the treated water being received,” he said.