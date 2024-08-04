GNBS Gold Jewellery Certification: Kings Jewellery world

Latest update August 4th, 2024 12:59 AM
Aug 04, 2024 Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – King’s Jewellery World has been successfully certified by the GNBS for conforming to the requirements of the GYS 50: 2022 Standard, Specification for Gold Articles.
In a brief ceremony, a certificate and plaque were handed over by GNBS Head (Ag) of Certification Services, Keon Rankin, and Technical Officer, Latchman Mootoosammi, to the General Manager of King’s Jewellery World, Rohandev Persaud, and Head of Manufacturing, Zachary Persaud, respectively, in the presence of staff members and others.
Customers can be assured that when purchasing gold jewellery from King’s Jewellery World, they will receive items that have been tried, tested, and proven for quality.
For more information contact our Certification Services Department at 219-0064-66 or e-mail [email protected] to learn more about our Certification Programme.
Them ah hide we Oil Figures
Aug 04, 2024Kaieteur Sports – Easy Time, a 6-year-old son of leading sire Not This Time, will seek a repeat win August 11 in the 16th running of the Guyana Cup being held at the Rising Sun Turf Club in...
Aug 04, 2024
Aug 04, 2024
Aug 04, 2024
Aug 04, 2024
Aug 04, 2024
Kaieteur News – Years ago, a complaint was made about a missing minor. It was presumed that the missing minor was encouraged... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Everyone’s heart should cry out for the people of Union Island, Carriacou,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]