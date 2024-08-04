GNBS Gold Jewellery Certification: Kings Jewellery world

Kaieteur News – King’s Jewellery World has been successfully certified by the GNBS for conforming to the requirements of the GYS 50: 2022 Standard, Specification for Gold Articles.

In a brief ceremony, a certificate and plaque were handed over by GNBS Head (Ag) of Certification Services, Keon Rankin, and Technical Officer, Latchman Mootoosammi, to the General Manager of King’s Jewellery World, Rohandev Persaud, and Head of Manufacturing, Zachary Persaud, respectively, in the presence of staff members and others.

Customers can be assured that when purchasing gold jewellery from King’s Jewellery World, they will receive items that have been tried, tested, and proven for quality.

For more information contact our Certification Services Department at 219-0064-66 or e-mail [email protected] to learn more about our Certification Programme.