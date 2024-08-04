Chante McPherson is Miss Emancipation Region Five

Kaieteur News – After weeks of rigorous training, 19 year-old Chante McPherson Delegate #5 representing the village of Union West Coast Berbice (WCB) captivated the audience and judges to cop the crown as the 13th queen of the Miss Emancipation Region Five pageant.

The University of Guyana student sat down for a quick interview with the Waterfalls to give us some insight on what the journey was like for her. During the early stages of the competition, McPherson said that she faced the struggle of securing sponsorship.

McPherson told this publication that, “In the beginning, sponsorship was hard to attain, and that led to a delay/pushback in getting things done. There were also major challenges like overcoming nerves since I am an extremely shy individual and not wanting to let anyone down because of the expectations and anticipation they had.”

The new queen disclosed that she was also challenged to defend the title which her village held last year. To say the pressure was on would be an understatement. Despite the setbacks and challenges she pulled through and made wonderful memories with her fellow delegates, who became like sisters. The girls worked tirelessly with their choreographer, trainer and coordinator to perfect routines and poses for the various segments.

The first-year Associate of Science student at the University of Guyana and aspirant Pediatrician noted “Winning the crown was an extremely emotional moment for me, so much so that I cried tears of joy, relief, and gratitude. The hard work and determination finally paid off,” the newly crowned queen said.

As a title holder with responsibilities for the next 12 months she hopes to be given the opportunity to initiate a comprehensive learning programme at the primary and secondary levels of schools across the region to educate the youth about the African culture and the importance of keeping it alive.

Additionally, she would also like to establish a cultural group within her community so that individuals, both young and old can be a part of something that aids in the preservation of the culture and helps to celebrate Africa’s rich heritage.

The other contestants that made up her court were Deonca Mitchell who represented Belladrum WCB, copping the 1st runner up place and she was also awarded best talent. Christal Welch, who represented the home of Soiree in Guyana Hopetown WCB, captured the prize of 2nd runner up. Additionally, she was awarded best smile and best evening wear. Lastly Cassia Duncan- who represented Central Mahaicony and captured the prize of 3rd runner up.

The young women of Region Five have for the past thirteen years, been given the opportunity to experience pageantry from a cultural aspect. Trainer and choreographer of the pageant, Tonya Jones, took this publication down memory lane to the first edition of the pageant and the reason it was created.

The pageant which had its inaugural edition in 2012 is the brainchild of Emerson Benjamin also known as ‘Bling Dawg’ and his team, who recognised that there was the need for an African cultural pageant in the village of Hopetown, Berbice.

Since this was one of the plantations purchased by former slaves and growing up, the promoter told this publication that he felt that the village had the right to experience the culture to its fullest.

This year’s pageant saw young women of African heritage vying for the crown. Organizers promised a packed, fun filled and educational evening as the ladies competed in the talent, evening gown and question and answer segments to accumulate the most points to secure the crown.