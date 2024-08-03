UG student awarded ‘McGowan family education scholarship’

Kaieteur News – Victoria Village native Maritza Lutchman, a second-year law student at the University of Guyana (UG), has been named the 2023 recipient of the McGowan Foundation Inc. scholarship.

The announcement was made during an award ceremony held on July 12 at the Herdmanston Lodge. Lutchman, who was selected from a competitive pool of applicants, received the scholarship valued at $1M.

Lutchman is the third recipient to receive the award which was established in 2021 and is funded by an annual fundraiser and donations from supporters.

The foundation requires that scholarship recipients complete twenty-five hours of community service and maintain a cumulative Grade Point Average (GPA) above 3.0.

The McGowan Foundation’s scholarship programme is known for its stringent criteria, including a demonstrated commitment to public service and community development.

Expressing her gratitude, Lutchman vowed to uphold the values that the McGowan Foundation prizes.

According to the press release, she told the McGowan family, “My assurance is given to stay dedicated to my obligations and responsibilities, while simultaneously using this experience to motivate and encourage other students who may be faced with feelings of doubt and despair that I’ve once felt. I intend to serve as a testament of what is possible through prayer, faith and hard work”.

Further, the foundation’s President, Melissa Harding, highlighted the transformative power of education during the ceremony.

“The McGowan family is committed to facilitating this transformation, one student at a time,” Harding said.

Additionally, former McGowan Foundation President Lourdeth Ferguson, who delivered the keynote address, emphasized the scholarship’s alignment with the foundation’s core values—love, perseverance, honour, faith, scholarship, integrity, service, courage, and fellowship. She reflected on the legacy of the foundation’s founders, noting their impact on education and service.

Looking ahead, it was announced that the foundation will host its signature summer fundraiser, Curry Q, on August 10. Following this event, the application cycle for the 2024 scholarship will open, continuing the foundation’s mission to support deserving University of Guyana students.