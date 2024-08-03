Two Tucville Primary students who secured spots at Queen’s College gifted laptops

Kaieteur News – Two Tucville Primary School students who wrote the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) and gained a spot at Queen’s College, were gifted a laptop, haversack and printer each, during a ceremony held on Tuesday to recognize their outstanding performance.

The two students are 11-year-old Jamel Fredericks and Amariah Rodrigues.

At the simple ceremony held at the Practical Institution Centre, Samaan Drive, D’Urban Backlands, both students received the items which were contributed by the residents of the Century Palm Gardens, D’Urban Backlands community.

Rodrigues in an interview with Kaieteur News described her primary schooling as, “A good one” adding that “it was very easy but as I got to the different level of school, it became very hard and challenging and it was very tough.”

She recalled what transpired during the COVID-19 pandemic: “I still remember a couple stuff from my previous class but when I went in Grade Four and my teacher in Grade Four and Grade Five, they help to put more knowledge into me and that’s how I excelled. I feel very happy and excited; all of those work; all of those studies, I did actually pay off.”

Similarly, Fredericks spoke of her academic journey in primary school. She told Kaieteur News that “Grade One the test was very easy” but elevating to the other grades became increasingly difficult. She expressed elation at being able to attend the country’s highest secondary institution.

Meanwhile, the teacher that taught both students since Grade Four, Miss Malika Cossou said, “It was very challenging considering all the obstacles we have encountered but because I would have seen the potential in them and they would have also started a course and they would have able to press through, we overcame all of the obstacles.”

Cosssou explained that she is extremely proud of the girls and their achievement noting that they set goals and worked eagerly towards them.

“It is really a great feeling of accomplishment,” the teacher said.