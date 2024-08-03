Second suspect charged with attempted murder of 6-year-old boy

Kaieteur News – The second suspect in the attempted murder of 6-year-old Jeremiah Gustave, a student of Smith’s Memorial Primary School was on Friday remanded to prison.

The accused, 30-year-old Odel Garnett appeared before Chief Magistrate Judy Latchman.

The boy was shot on July 9, 2024 on Charles Street, Charlestown, Georgetown during a dispute between the Garnett and another suspect Marlon Christopher Wilburg, also known as ‘Mice Man’.

During the dispute, gunshots were heard and the lad was shot in his head. He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation in a critical condition. He remains a patient of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and is on life support.

Garnett was taken into custody on July 29, 2024, following interviews where he denied the allegations made against him. However, witness identifications during a confrontation on July 30 further implicated Garnett in the incident.

Meanwhile, Wilburg, the first accused in the case, was arrested earlier and remanded to prison until August 19, 2024.

The prosecution, citing the seriousness of the offence and witness identifications, opposed Garnett’s release. Garnett will remain in custody until his next court appearance scheduled for August 22, 2024.

The boy’s mother said she is thankful for the justice system and noted that it has been a tough situation for her.