Latest update August 3rd, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Second suspect charged with attempted murder of 6-year-old boy

Aug 03, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Remanded: Odel Garnett

Remanded: Odel Garnett

Kaieteur News – The second suspect in the attempted murder of 6-year-old Jeremiah Gustave, a student of Smith’s Memorial Primary School was on Friday remanded to prison.

The accused, 30-year-old Odel Garnett appeared before Chief Magistrate Judy Latchman.

The boy was shot on July 9, 2024 on Charles Street, Charlestown, Georgetown during a dispute between the Garnett and another suspect Marlon Christopher Wilburg, also known as ‘Mice Man’.

During the dispute, gunshots were heard and the lad was shot in his head. He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation in a critical condition. He remains a patient of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and is on life support.

Garnett was taken into custody on July 29, 2024, following interviews where he denied the allegations made against him. However, witness identifications during a confrontation on July 30 further implicated Garnett in the incident.

Meanwhile, Wilburg, the first accused in the case, was arrested earlier and remanded to prison until August 19, 2024.

The prosecution, citing the seriousness of the offence and witness identifications, opposed Garnett’s release. Garnett will remain in custody until his next court appearance scheduled for August 22, 2024.

The boy’s mother said she is thankful for the justice system and noted that it has been a tough situation for her.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | July. 29th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Them ah hide we Oil Figures

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Fraser-Pryce, Richardson and Alfred to contest same women’s 100m semifinal in Paris

Fraser-Pryce, Richardson and Alfred to contest same women’s 100m...

Aug 03, 2024

SportsMax – The semifinals of the women’s 100m at the Paris Olympics will provide some of the most anticipated battles of the athletics programme. With all the projected medal contenders...
Read More
Avion Kesney, Rehana Romain shine at YBG’s All Star Basketball Weekend

Avion Kesney, Rehana Romain shine at YBG’s All...

Aug 03, 2024

National players to feature among start-studded teams as Kares One Guyana T10 bowls off today 

National players to feature among start-studded...

Aug 03, 2024

Westside Golf Course to Host inaugural Hole-in-One Challenge with over $500k in prizes 

Westside Golf Course to Host inaugural...

Aug 03, 2024

VMFA U12’s off to Trinidad for International tourney

VMFA U12’s off to Trinidad for...

Aug 02, 2024

Spartans dominoes club competition set for August 11

Spartans dominoes club competition set for August...

Aug 02, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]