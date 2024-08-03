National players to feature among start-studded teams as Kares One Guyana T10 bowls off today

Kaieteur Sports – Action bowls off today with 32 teams competing in the second edition of Kares One Guyana T10 Blast tournament.

Star attractions in former and current players in Leon Johnson, Jonathan Foo, Kevlon Anderson, Christopher Barnwell, Asad Fudadin, and Keemo Paul are set to turn out for their respective teams.

More so, seasoned campaigners like Omesh Danmram, Trevor Benn, and Damion Vantull, among a host of talented national youth players, will be on show.

Several active national players, former West Indies players, and numerous youth players are part of the T10 Blast, which will be played on August 3 at three venues: Queen’s College Ground, Police Sports Club, and Lusignan Community Centre Ground.

The following day will be the Round of 16 at Police and Lusignan, the quarter-finals at Enmore Community Centre Ground on August 11, and the finals at the National Stadium, Providence, on August 25.

The competition promises to be fierce, and a larger prize pool will entice the 32 participating teams.

The champions will receive G$1.5 million, while the runners-up will receive G$500,000. The losing semi-finalists each get G$250,000.

Players will vie for the titles of Most Runs, Most Wickets, and Player of the Final. Each winner will receive a Smart TV and a $75,000 cash prize, all compliments of Regal Stationery.

Assuria Insurance is not holding back either, offering a motorbike and $85,000 to the Most Valuable Player.

Matches for today August 3 will see MS-13 All-Stars playing Team Corruption on Pitch 1 from 09:30h while Upsetters battle GPL Inc. On Pitch 2 from 09:30h at Queen’s College Ground.

Montra Jaguars tackle Falcons XI at Police Ground from 09:30h. Street Ballerz and Village Rams battle at Lusignan Ground from 09:30h.

EC Express play Mahdia also at Lusignan from 11:30h while Soesdyke XI and Airport XI play at QC pitch 1 from 11:30h.

Renegades Cricket Club battle Tarmac Titans at PSC from 11:30h with Eccles All-Stars and Eastsyde doing battle at QC pitch 2 from 11:30h.

Titans All-Stars play Stripling Warriors at PSC from 13:30h while PREMIER Insurance battle Ministry of Housing at QC pitch 1 from 13:30h.

Moruca SuperGiants tackle Lil Rams at QC pitch 2 from 13:30h with The Guards and Mahaica Super Strikers battling from 13:30h at Lusignan.

Green Scorpions play Avinash All-Stars at QC pitch 1 from 15:30h, with Brooklyn Youth Strikers and Cotton Tree Die Hard doing battle at PSC from 15:30h.

Diamond Gunners and TG Titans play at Lusignan from 15:30h while The United Crew and Bartica Bulls wrap up action at QC pitch 2 from 15:30h.