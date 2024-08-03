Essequibo shop owner robbed at gunpoint

Kaieteur News – A female shop owner was robbed of $1.3 million in cash and jewellery early Thursday morning after bandits invaded her grocery shop and home at Richmond Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast, Region Two.

Police identified the woman as 58-year-old Dropattie Balgobin. Around 02:30hrs, the woman was awakened by a noise. Upon investigating, she noticed that her shop’s door was open. As she entered the shop, she was greeted by two masked men, armed with guns in the building.

The men held her gunpoint and demanded that she handed over the money. Fearful for her life, the woman gave them her jewellery too and then they left.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage for clues.