Latest update August 3rd, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Essequibo shop owner robbed at gunpoint

Aug 03, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A female shop owner was robbed of $1.3 million in cash and jewellery early Thursday morning after bandits invaded her grocery shop and home at Richmond Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast, Region Two.

Police identified the woman as 58-year-old Dropattie Balgobin. Around 02:30hrs, the woman was awakened by a noise. Upon investigating, she noticed that her shop’s door was open. As she entered the shop, she was greeted by two masked men, armed with guns in the building.

The men held her gunpoint and demanded that she handed over the money. Fearful for her life, the woman gave them her jewellery too and then they left.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage for clues.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | July. 29th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Them ah hide we Oil Figures

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Fraser-Pryce, Richardson and Alfred to contest same women’s 100m semifinal in Paris

Fraser-Pryce, Richardson and Alfred to contest same women’s 100m...

Aug 03, 2024

SportsMax – The semifinals of the women’s 100m at the Paris Olympics will provide some of the most anticipated battles of the athletics programme. With all the projected medal contenders...
Read More
Avion Kesney, Rehana Romain shine at YBG’s All Star Basketball Weekend

Avion Kesney, Rehana Romain shine at YBG’s All...

Aug 03, 2024

National players to feature among start-studded teams as Kares One Guyana T10 bowls off today 

National players to feature among start-studded...

Aug 03, 2024

Westside Golf Course to Host inaugural Hole-in-One Challenge with over $500k in prizes 

Westside Golf Course to Host inaugural...

Aug 03, 2024

VMFA U12’s off to Trinidad for International tourney

VMFA U12’s off to Trinidad for...

Aug 02, 2024

Spartans dominoes club competition set for August 11

Spartans dominoes club competition set for August...

Aug 02, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]