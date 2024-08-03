Cheating is wrang!

Latest update August 3rd, 2024 12:59 AM
Aug 03, 2024 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – Dem boys seh dis country funny, funny bad. We quick fuh holler ‘cheat!’ when somebody try fuh mek a move in exam or sports. We set up all kinda fancy systems fuh prevent leak, peep, and sneak. Dem students gotta keep dem eyes pon dem own paper.
And dem athletes? If yuh catch dem wid a lil needle, dem get ban quicker than yuh could blink.
And don’t talk bout marriage! Cheat on yuh spouse, and de whole village talking. Is like we got dis big morality compass fuh everything.
But come elections, da compass does spin wild. All of a sudden, all dem rules and morals does get throw out de window. People trying fuh win by any means necessary. Dem boys seh is like we get blind fuh one side winning.
Exams is about yuh proving what yuh know. Sports is about fair play. Marriage is about trust. But elections? Dem is about we future as a whole nation! Yet, we does pretend like cheating is alright as long as it bring we party to power. Where de big, loud outrage gone? Dem boys seh, it gone hiding like thief in de night.
We quick fuh point finger at dem students, athletes, and spouses, but when it come to politicians and elections? We shoulda holler loud when we see corruption and dishonesty. Politics shoulda got same moral standards like de rest. But nah, we does only talk ‘bout fairness in politics when is convenient.
Dem boys seh, if yuh gon play clean, play clean all round. Not just in exams, sports, and marriage, but in politics too. ‘Cause at the end of the day, all we want is a fair deal, a fair shot, and a fair life. Yuh can’t cherry-pick morality, dat’s how de whole ting does spoil.
Talk half. Leff half.
Them ah hide we Oil Figures
Aug 03, 2024SportsMax – The semifinals of the women’s 100m at the Paris Olympics will provide some of the most anticipated battles of the athletics programme. With all the projected medal contenders...
Aug 03, 2024
Aug 03, 2024
Aug 03, 2024
Aug 02, 2024
Aug 02, 2024
Kaieteur News – When managing external debt, focusing solely on the size of a country’s GDP can be misleading,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Everyone’s heart should cry out for the people of Union Island, Carriacou,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]