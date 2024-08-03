Cheating is wrang!

Kaieteur News – Dem boys seh dis country funny, funny bad. We quick fuh holler ‘cheat!’ when somebody try fuh mek a move in exam or sports. We set up all kinda fancy systems fuh prevent leak, peep, and sneak. Dem students gotta keep dem eyes pon dem own paper.

And dem athletes? If yuh catch dem wid a lil needle, dem get ban quicker than yuh could blink.

And don’t talk bout marriage! Cheat on yuh spouse, and de whole village talking. Is like we got dis big morality compass fuh everything.

But come elections, da compass does spin wild. All of a sudden, all dem rules and morals does get throw out de window. People trying fuh win by any means necessary. Dem boys seh is like we get blind fuh one side winning.

Exams is about yuh proving what yuh know. Sports is about fair play. Marriage is about trust. But elections? Dem is about we future as a whole nation! Yet, we does pretend like cheating is alright as long as it bring we party to power. Where de big, loud outrage gone? Dem boys seh, it gone hiding like thief in de night.

We quick fuh point finger at dem students, athletes, and spouses, but when it come to politicians and elections? We shoulda holler loud when we see corruption and dishonesty. Politics shoulda got same moral standards like de rest. But nah, we does only talk ‘bout fairness in politics when is convenient.

Dem boys seh, if yuh gon play clean, play clean all round. Not just in exams, sports, and marriage, but in politics too. ‘Cause at the end of the day, all we want is a fair deal, a fair shot, and a fair life. Yuh can’t cherry-pick morality, dat’s how de whole ting does spoil.

Talk half. Leff half.