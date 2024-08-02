PPP Govt. – an int’l obscenity, an entity that fears truth, light

Hard Truths by GHK Lall

Kaieteur News – There are some hard truths that all Guyanese must face up to, particularly PPP Government supporters. The leadership of the party and national government is now an international obscenity, mocks democracy, defaces even the smallest standards. Except for a handful in its leadership cohort, this is the PPP: a group that races from anything that has to do with truth, what represents the light that Guyana needs. A million miles of roads do not speak to the pure truth; their twisted truths are buried in their tombs. Nor can all the local building hideaway the decayed nature of a government and party gone wild, now rickety and sordid from an excess of power. Here are some hard truths for Guyanese to savor; they are about how hard the PPP Government and leadership endeavor to bring down conscientious objectors, stifle dissent, frighten citizens.

The PPP Government and leadership try state media. They fail. The PPP Government and leadership work through social media. They keep losing. The PPP Government and leadership use private media, dark media, underground media with the same result: defeat and disgrace. What is the objective? To intimidate, to browbeat, to corner and kill off honest commentary, to suppress thinking. I am honored to be targeted by all those media and media operators. So much manpower, so much money, spent to derogate and deny one man (a few women, a few others of Guyanese heritage) from speaking their minds, for spreading some light. On oil. About governance. Relative to transparent leadership. When the indefensible becomes the norm, PPP agents are consumed with what next will be written, what issues bared. They watch, they rail up, they stain themselves, rush for dark holes. This is how I invade the heads of government leaders and their minions, control their minds.

Because the PPP Government and leadership cannot stand the light of truth, both seek shelter in deep darkness. What kind of government runs from truth, hides behind extravagant falsehoods, slink towards darkness? What does it say of the servants and their leaders that they have such a morbid dread of truth and light that they seek refuge behind high fences, higher government offices, and the grossest deceptions? From life, we all know what those who have terrible secrets to conceal do. They cannot face honest people. They can’t deal with straight talk, so they steal away and twist things that expose their vulgar character, their corruption practices that diminish this nation so much. So, they disappear behind thick bushes to bushwhack law-abiding Guyanese exercising their sacred Constitutional rights to speak and write what they think, how they assess developments. Not as a government or any cult leaders push them to see it. But as they see what is really going on in Guyana and care enough to expound upon such, come what may. By way of slight digression: PPP defenders who are ignorant of what bushwhack means can check with Mr. Alistair Routledge; it is the lingo of Texas.

For years, a few intrepid citizens have appealed to president, vice president, minister: do something, about those masquerades from Exxon passed off as public consultations on pending oil projects. Now there is movement: government will attend, listen, check things out; plus, the startling admission that “stupidness” could be in operation. Some Guyanese boldly pointed out that Exxon’s billboards deceive citizens. Immediately, government defensive postures were trotted out (by Guyanese collecting Exxon’s money) in efforts to persuade locals that all is well. Recently, after nonstop highlighting that Exxon’s billboards are misleading, there is belated agreement from the political mandarin in charge of the oil. The billboards are wrong. Why only now? Why so long? Why not listen to citizens who only want the best from oil for this country. Government and leadership can collect the accolades. But the leadership is so consumed by the destructive poisons of power that there is no listening, only wasting of time trying to whip messengers with unwanted messages into submission.

The latest example of the PPP Government’s fear of light and truth is related to a simple question: how many new barrels of oil have been found in Exxon’s last eight discoveries? The usual cover-ups from both government and leaders came and stayed. Exxon is focused on monetizing the already discovered oil assets. Perhaps, the company was keeping those millions of barrels as strategic reserve, not selling them (marketing, monetizing) to rake in the billions. The follow-up answer to that same question was that appraisals take time, as long as years, on occasion. In the past, Exxon had announced new oil discoveries, and was enough of a frank partner to share its estimates of new barrels. But then came the stonewalling under different disguises (monetizing and appraisal time needed). Now, Guyana’s oil boss, Vice President Jagdeo announced that Guyanese will be given the new current reserves (barrels) within a week. Why was there delay and dissembling before? What caused the change of heart: public clamor from the usual naysayers’ sources, deviationist voices and keyboards? My hope is that it is an all-inclusive number, and not some fabricated one.

The last hard truth is this: if there was no calling out, no objection, no disagreement, then nothing would have changed. The PPP Government and leadership would still be stuffing down Guyanese throats that all is as they say, everything is clean and straight. My last word to President Ali and VP Jagdeo is stop bludgeoning Guyanese who want what is right and fair from their patrimonies. To fight and try to foul from behind fowl pens only smears the record of the PPP Government, the standing of its leadership cohort, confirming the obscenity and putridity of both internationally.