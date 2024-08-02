Latest update August 2nd, 2024 12:59 AM

Money come in but cost of living fly up

Aug 02, 2024 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys seh some security guards gat a new job these days: guardin’ demself from not eating enough. De oil money come in, and everybody tink it was plenty betterment. Some guards start tekking home $120,000 a month. That’s big bucks fuh dem who been used to scraping by.

But dem boys seh money come in but cost of living fly up. Now, dem guards ketching sense. Dem gat more pay, but it lookin’ like dem can’t buy more. Dem boys seh is like dem getting pay in monopoly money. De $120,000 sound nice, but de extra money nah enough fuh put more food in de food bowl.

Dem boys seh some guards belly rumbling louder  because when dem eat dem dinner, by midnight dem need a lil snack and de money nah stretch fuh dis. Some of dem begging fuh a lil transportation money. Others asking fuh a small piece fuh buy green mango, just to stem de worms. Dem boys seh, “Imagine some big strong guards beggin’ like beggars!”

De guards now gat another problem. De bosses dem seh no more shutting-eye pon de job. Some guards use to catch lil nap in de night shift. Now dem can’t even do that. Dem boys seh de guards gat to keep eyes wide open like dem watching action movie. No nap, no slack, no mercy. All this while dem belly crying out.

And de government? Dem boys seh de government come wid deh deflated inflation numbers and talkin’ bout how de economy swellin’. But dem guards seh is de belly swelling, not de pay. Dem just wan’ know how dem gun keep dem eyes open and dem belly full.

So dem boys seh, some of de guards still standing tall, even if dem standing pon empty belly. Dey guardin’ more than building and people. Dem guardin’ de truth ’bout dis so-called oil boom, and how it leaving dem dry like de well before de oil find.

Talk half. Leff halk

 

 

 

Features/Columnists

  • THE OLYMPiCS

    Kaieteur News – The Olympics is the world’s greatest sporting spectacle. It brings together athletes from all around... more

