Emancipation – so many freedoms taken away, missing

Editorial…

Kaieteur News – Emancipation in its smallest significance is about freedom. There are many facets to this freedom, many freedoms for citizens in a country, none of which must be restrained. For when taken one by one in a country, no one, no matter how powerful, no entity, no matter how dominant, should impair those precious freedoms through caprices or artifices. However poor or powerful, however he or she is found acceptable or objectionable, the freedom of the individual must not be shackled, nor any attempt be made to do so. The only qualifier, the only restraint, is that any freedom must yield to the requirements of just laws. This is what we at this paper believe the Emancipation of man, anything that can be defined as truly emancipatory, is at its core.

When there is Emancipation in its fullest forms, there is no place for government tyranny. Not even the smallest fissure should be created for such tyranny to shelter. We would betray truth were it to be said that government tyranny does not exist in Guyana today, in this its era of the greatest promise. This, we regret. It is to our immense regret also that the freedoms that real Emancipation foster are now subject to revolting leadership tyrannies. When political leaders are constrained by artificial circumstances of their own making to speak with clarion clarity, then they have done something, made some arrangement that tyrannizes their already fragile hold on frankness, unambiguousness.

When leaders dissemble, they have yoked themselves to some tyranny. When leaders are cornered for straight answers and they find every excuse not to give them, then they are not emancipated, they exist under a harness that controls and steers even what they are free to say. Those are not leaders that know what it is to be emancipated, or even ones that appreciate the workings of democracy’s ideals. It is of leaders who have allowed himself to be duct taped, consumed by some selfishness, for the return of some cheap, low-quality oats. When leaders retreat from providing honest answers to simple questions, retaliate with an outpouring of vitriolic abuse, that is tyranny not emancipation. When leaders are vicious and vindictive towards those exercising the rights of citizens, or performing the duties of professionals, then that is one more expression of tyranny. The unvarnished truth is that leaders living and operating with the fullest strengths of complete emancipation are free, have freed themselves, from any inhibition that controls their tongue, manages their minds. We invite honest thinkers, the free thinkers in Guyana, to check what we have in our leaders and how they are, then to decide for themselves whether they are emancipated or whether they are enslaved.

Emancipation at its brightest is the freedom to participate fairly and fairly in the national natural resources’ patrimonies, with none bigger and more beautiful than the national oil patrimony. When any single citizen of Guyana, little one or big one, poor one or rich one, is prevented in some manner from that fullness and fairness of participation, then that can never represent emancipation. We shall say it loud, and we say it clear: any limitation to enjoy the fruits of the national oil harvest is not emancipation at its truest. It is an abomination at its vilest, it most decayed. Being defined as the richest people in the world is an emancipation of an unequalled kind. What Guyanese live with, however, are the manacles of poverty: they trap tightly, they bite deeply and painfully. When a government is for the people, then it fights to its last breath for those same people, all of them. Neither government nor any of its leaders make it a point or practice to obfuscate with the facts, or retaliate with venom, or prevaricate with a stream of deceptions.

The incomparable national oil patrimony (plus other components of it) is the key to the emancipation that all impoverished Guyanese have yearned for, waited on, so long. This is the time of emancipation without condition. This is the time for Guyanese to enjoy true economic freedom. Guyanese are going to have to rise for the freedom that is now denied them but is due to them.