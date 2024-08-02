At last decisive action against errant employers regarding NIS

Latest update August 2nd, 2024 12:59 AM
Aug 02, 2024 Letters
Dear Editor
It is heartening to see strong and decisive action taken against private security firms regarding NIS contributions. Finally, this category of employees can get their due.
It is a start and much work remains to be done to ensure others become compliant. Also, care must be taken to ensure, once errant employers do not fall back into their old, uncaring ways.
While the campaign targets security firms with government contracts, those without government contracts must also be targeted and brought into the net. So too are other businesses which are equally guilty of this illegality.
Shamshun Mohamed
