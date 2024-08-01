Six firms bid to design and supervise construction of elderly home at Enmore

Kaieteur News – Six consultancy firms have submitted bids to provide design and supervision services for the construction of the New Care Centre for the Elderly to be located at Enmore, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The bidders according to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) are: Engineering & Agricultural Consultants, Phoenix Industries, Kalitech Inc., GY Procurement & Engineering Services Inc., Sizwe Jackson Consultancy Service, and Origin Investments.

The construction of the elderly home is a project being undertaken by the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security

During the presentation of the 2024 National Budget by Senior Minister with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh it was disclosed that the government is investing in a number of services for the elderly. This year, he said that a number of specific interventions are targeted at improving the quality of life of the elderly.

As a result, $172M has been set aside to build the New Care Centre home for the elderly.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Human Services and Social Security

Consultancy services for the design and supervision of New Care Centre for the Elderly at Enmore, East Coast Demerara.

Office of the President

Expansion of Main Office at Camp and Church Street.

Guyana Energy Agency

Operations and maintenance of four solar PV Mini Grids in Region Nine.

Office of the Prime Minister

Procurement of server for Public Affairs Department.

Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development

Rehabilitation of Stabroek Market sanitary block.

Supply and installation of new compactor bins.

Supply and delivery of new testing equipment.

Ministry of Amerindian Affairs

Supply and delivery of one new 250 KVA Diesel generator for Moraikobai, Region Five.

Supply and delivery of one reconditioned canter truck.

Supply and delivery of 27 all-terrain vehicles (ATV).

Ministry of Natural Resources

Procurement of Data Management Services for Guyana’s Exploration and Production Data.