Latest update August 1st, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Six firms bid to design and supervise construction of elderly home at Enmore

Aug 01, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – Six consultancy firms have submitted bids to provide design and supervision services for the construction of the New Care Centre for the Elderly to be located at Enmore, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The bidders according to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) are: Engineering & Agricultural Consultants, Phoenix Industries, Kalitech Inc., GY Procurement & Engineering Services Inc., Sizwe Jackson Consultancy Service, and   Origin Investments.

The construction of the elderly home is a project being undertaken by the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security

During the presentation of the 2024 National Budget by Senior Minister with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh it was disclosed that the government is investing in a number of services for the elderly. This year, he said that a number of specific interventions are targeted at improving the quality of life of the elderly.

As a result, $172M has been set aside to build the New Care Centre home for the elderly.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Human Services and Social Security

Consultancy services for the design and supervision of New Care Centre for the Elderly at Enmore, East Coast Demerara.

Office of the President

Expansion of Main Office at Camp and Church Street.

Guyana Energy Agency

Operations and maintenance of four solar PV Mini Grids in Region Nine.

Office of the Prime Minister

Procurement of server for Public Affairs Department.

Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development

Rehabilitation of Stabroek Market sanitary block.

Supply and installation of new compactor bins.

Supply and delivery of new testing equipment.

Ministry of Amerindian Affairs

Supply and delivery of one new 250 KVA Diesel generator for Moraikobai, Region Five.

Supply and delivery of one reconditioned canter truck.

Supply and delivery of 27 all-terrain vehicles (ATV).

Ministry of Natural Resources

Procurement of Data Management Services for Guyana’s Exploration and Production Data.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | July. 29th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Them ah hide we Oil Figures

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Seales, Hodge achieve career-best positions on latest ICC Men’s Test rankings

Seales, Hodge achieve career-best positions on latest ICC Men’s...

Aug 01, 2024

SportsMax – West Indies seamer Jayden Seales and batsman Kavem Hodge have been rewarded for their standout performances in the recently-concluded Test series against England, as both achieved...
Read More
Guyana Cricket Board salutes Sir Clive Lloyd on his conferral with the Order of the Caribbean Community

Guyana Cricket Board salutes Sir Clive Lloyd on...

Aug 01, 2024

Jockey Paul Delph eyeing fourth win at Guyana Cup

Jockey Paul Delph eyeing fourth win at Guyana Cup

Aug 01, 2024

Hoosein’s Security, KFC Guyana and New GPC pledge support to Kares One Guyana T10

Hoosein’s Security, KFC Guyana and New...

Aug 01, 2024

Golden Stars to tackle Buxton tomorrow in EDFA Men’s Senior League Football 

Golden Stars to tackle Buxton tomorrow in EDFA...

Aug 01, 2024

GGA Annual General Meeting set for August 21

GGA Annual General Meeting set for August 21

Aug 01, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • How free is Guyana?

    Kaieteur News – As Guyana celebrates Emancipation, it is timely to question the extent of its freedom—especially... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]