Jagdeo gat it wrong

Kaieteur News – Dem boys seh dis one got to be a sickening joke. Jagdeo braggin’ ’bout how good he government handle de COVID crisis. Yuh got to laugh if it wasn’t so serious. When dem tek office in August 2020, we had just 21 COVID deaths. By April last year, that number balloon to 1300. Dem boys seh deh numbers don’t lie.
Jagdeo dem boasting how dem manage de pandemic. But is like dem tek de same reopening plan from APNU+AFC and slap on a new label. Same plan, same risks, different consequences. But Jagdeo seh dem do it better. He musse got a different kind of calculator to count success.
Dem boys seh, from 21 to 1300, that’s de story. Dem re-open de economy quick, quick, quick. Is like dem forget ‘bout de virus. Man start gatherin’ like de pandemic done. Carnival vibes but with COVID in de air. Some people even went fishing in the Abary during curfew hours. Dem boys seh de reopening wasn’t smart. It was rash.
Jagdeo seh it was necessary to open up back. People got to eat, business got to run. But dem boys seh at what cost? How many lives lost? But Jagdeo praise he government.
Dem boys seh de government mek nuff noise ’bout vaccine. But still, people dead. And now Jagdeo talkin’ like is some great achievement. Is like passin’ exam with a scrape and callin’ yuhself valedictorian.
Dem boys seh is a joke, but it’s not funny. Jagdeo need fuh listen. Dem deaths, dem pain, dem grief, dem not for boastin’. Dem is reminders of missteps. Dem is lessons.
So, Jagdeo, tek a seat. De people remember. De people not fooled. Yuh can’t rewrite de past. And no amount of sugar coatin’ gon mek bitter pill sweet.
Talk half. Leff half.
