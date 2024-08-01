$3B dairy farm facility to reduce country’s dependency on imported dairy products

Kaieteur News – In its efforts to boost local production, create jobs, and reduce the country’s dependency on imported dairy products, the Government of Guyana on Tuesday handed over an investment agreement to the Demerara Dairy Inc. (DDI) for the establishment of a $3 billion state-of-the-art dairy farm and milk processing facility.

The agreement was signed by the Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr. Ashni Singh and handed over by Guyana’s Chief Investment Officer and Agency Head of the Guyana Office for Investment, Dr. Peter Ramsaroop to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) Komal Samaroo, the Department of Public Information (DPI) reported.

According to a press statement released by Guyana Office for Investment (Go-Invest), the investment is in collaboration between Tropical Orchard Products Company Limited, a subsidiary of Demerara Distiller Limited (DDL), and LG Group, an Israeli company. This partnership which underscores the potential for international cooperation to drive local industry development and economic growth aligns with President Irfaan Ali visions to cut Caribbean Community’s (CARICOM’s) food import bill by 25 percent by 2025.

The Go-Invest facilitated this investment, and has ensured that the project aligns with national development goals and maximizes benefits for the local economy. The farm which will be located at Moblissa, Region 10, will be home to 925 animals, including 500 milking cows and 415 heifers. Each milking cow is expected to produce 10,000 liters of milk annually, ensuring a robust supply of raw milk processing.

The scope of the project is comprehensive, including the cultivation of 250 hectares of field crops, the construction of a 22-tonne per day animal feed centre, and a 13.7 tonnes per day raw milk dairy farm. Additionally, the processing plant located at Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD), will have the capacity to produce 19.2 tonnes or 18,600 liters of premium milk products daily.

The release further stated that the facility which is expected to create significant employment opportunities is projected to generate 70 direct jobs and an additional 150 indirect jobs, thereby contributing to the local economy and improving livelihoods.

The DDI project will complement existing local investments in the dairy sector, such as the Amaya Milk Company.

“Since its inception in 2023, the Amaya Milk Company has been producing high-quality bottled milk and delicious paneer, which have quickly become popular in local shops and supermarkets,” Go-Invest said in its press statement.

To this end, by boosting local dairy production, the initiative supports national goals of self-sufficiency and sustainability in food production. The dairy farm and processing facility is poised to become a cornerstone of Guyana’s dairy industry, producing high-quality milk products for local consumption.