We can’t afford a slice of mango or a piece of chicken

Kaieteur News – Dem boys seh Guyana big on agriculture, pushing fruits and veggies all over de Caribbean like we some kinda agricultural giant. But at home, people struggling to find a ripe mango in mango season, much less when the season done. De fruits and veggies prices climbing higher than de coconut tree, and a good mango now worth its weight in gold. It easier to get a job as a labourer than find a cheap mango.

Dem boys seh de situation get so bad, even de chicken fraid to come home. De cost of chicken so high, parents driving past dem fast-food places before de children could ask fuh fried chicken and chips, and dem parents gotta explain de cost of living like if it a maths lesson. One family seh dem had to take out a small loan just to buy a bucket of fried chicken. And de children still want more chips!

Dem boys seh de politicians talking bout Guyana feeding de Caribbean, but how we gon feed others when we can’t even afford to feed we self?.

Dem boys seh is time we start looking out fuh we own belly before we start feeding others. Else we gon end up with all dem fruits and veggies on de Caribbean shelves, and we home here in Guyana, only smelling de mangoes we can’t afford to buy.

Even some of dem funeral parlours blaming de cost of living on de price of coffin!

