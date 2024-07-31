Two more GDF soldiers charged, remanded for ganja trafficking 

Latest update July 31st, 2024 12:59 AM
Jul 31, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – Two more soldiers of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) were on Tuesday remanded to prison for possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking when they appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.
Corporal Edward McClamont and Lance Corporal John Johnson appeared before Chief Magistrate Judy Latchman to answer the charge. They pleaded not guilty.
It is alleged that on July 27, 2024, authorities acting on received intelligence during an operation near Space Gym on Mandela Avenue, intercepted a white mini-bus registered as BTT 27, driven by McClamont.
A search was conducted and a quantity of cannabis leaves, seeds, and stems were found at the rear of the vehicle.
Upon being informed of the allegations and cautioned, both individuals chose to remain silent. Subsequently, they were taken into custody after the suspected cannabis, weighing 316 pounds, was examined at the East La Patience Police Station.
Police said that video and audio interviews were conducted with both soldiers who reportedly confessed to the offence. The confessions were taken as evidence.
Johnson, who is a 34-year-old resident of Timerhi, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was represented by attorney James Bond. The man’s attorney argued that Johnson was merely a passenger in the vehicle and not in control of the drugs found within. Bond told the court that his client is not a flight risk and had no prior criminal record related to such offenses and requested bail for his client.
Meanwhile, the second defendant, 40-year-old Edward McClamont, a resident of Kaneville, who was unrepresented told the Magistrate that he had no prior matters at the court.
Prosecutor Lacon objected to bail being granted to the duo citing the seriousness of the offense, the quantity of the narcotics found, and the admission to the crime by both defendants during the investigative process.
The Chief Magistrate denied bail due to the seriousness of the offense and the recorded confessions made by both defendants.
Johnson and McClamont are scheduled to return to court on August 19, 2024.
