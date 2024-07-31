Man dies after car crashes into parked log loader

Latest update July 31st, 2024 12:59 AM
Jul 31, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A 31-year-old man of Buxton, East Coast Demerara (ECD) died Tuesday morning after his car crashed into a parked log loader at Montrose.
Dead is Akeem Lewis, the driver of a Toyota Fielder, PAF 9125.
A mini-bus driven by a Mahaicony ECD resident was also involved.
Police alleged that Lewis’ car was speeding west along the northern driving lane of the southern carriage way along the ECD public road at Montrose. He then swerved to switch lanes and collided with a minibus travelling in front of him in the process. The car further collided with the southern footpath before toppling several times and crashing into the heavy-duty machine.
Lewis was pulled from the car in an unconscious state and rushed in an ambulance to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he succumbed to his injuries around 15:05 hrs on Tuesday afternoon. The bus driver was arrested and is assisting with the necessary investigations.
Them ah hide we Oil Figures
Jul 31, 2024Kaieteur Sports – Norman Madhoo continued his outstanding run at the Championship Darts Latin America and Caribbean (CDLC) Tour in Montego Bay, Jamaica. Representing Foreign Link Darts Club,...
Jul 31, 2024
Jul 31, 2024
Jul 31, 2024
Jul 31, 2024
Jul 31, 2024
Kaieteur News – In the early 1990s, the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), then in opposition, was vocal about Guyana’s... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Everyone’s heart should cry out for the people of Union Island, Carriacou,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]