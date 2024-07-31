Latest update July 31st, 2024 12:59 AM

Man dies after car crashes into parked log loader

Jul 31, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A 31-year-old man of Buxton, East Coast Demerara (ECD) died Tuesday morning after his car crashed into a parked log loader at Montrose.

Dead is Akeem Lewis, the driver of a Toyota Fielder, PAF 9125.

A mini-bus driven by a Mahaicony ECD resident was also involved.

Police alleged that Lewis’ car was speeding west along the northern driving lane of the southern carriage way along the ECD public road at Montrose. He then swerved to switch lanes and collided with a minibus travelling in front of him in the process. The car further collided with the southern footpath before toppling several times and crashing into the heavy-duty machine.

Lewis was pulled from the car in an unconscious state and rushed in an ambulance to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he succumbed to his injuries around 15:05 hrs on Tuesday afternoon. The bus driver was arrested and is assisting with the necessary investigations.

