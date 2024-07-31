Linden man arrested for 55lbs of cannabis

Kaieteur News – A 23-year-old man from One Mile Extension, Wismar, Linden, who was in the company of two others, was arrested on Monday after trying to escape police near the Wismar Bridge in Linden.

Police said that at about 01:00h two police officers on mobile patrol near the Wismar Bridge in Linden observed three unidentified males riding two unmarked XR motorcycles towards the west on Wismar Bridge from the east.

The patrol ranks brought the police vehicle to a halt in an attempt to stop the motorists, but on seeing the police, the two motorcycles suddenly stopped. The three men jumped off the motorcycles and, in the process, threw two large, bulky plastic bags over the bridge and into the river.

Despite the men’s efforts to flee, the officers managed to capture one of the suspects, later identified as Keron Layne.

The police swiftly retrieved the two bulky plastic bags from the river. Upon examination in the presence of Layne, the bags were found to contain a quantity of leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis. The 25.2 kilograms (55.556lbs) of narcotic was weighed in Layne’s presence and subsequently confiscated by police.

Layne was arrested and taken to the Wismar Police Station.