Latest update July 31st, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Digital Technology forms partnership with Kares One Guyana T10

Jul 31, 2024 Sports

John Ramsingh of FL Sport (left) and Jenifer Persaud of Digital Technology. 

John Ramsingh of FL Sport (left) and Jenifer Persaud of Digital Technology.

Kaieteur Sports – As the countdown to the second Kares One Guyana T10 Tapeball Blast nears an end, Digital Technology has gotten onboard as a key partner in enhancing the quality of the 2024 tournament.

Digital Technology is a professional Technology engineering and consulting services firm with a specialization in Technology, Cloud Computing, Software Development, Project Management, and Managed IT Services.

At their Diamond Public Road, East Bank Demerara, location, Public Relations Consultant Jenifer Persaud underscored that the partnership is about bringing awareness of the company’s service using the most evolving Tapeball tournament in the region.

The second installment of the pulsating tournament bowls off on August 3 at the Police Sports Club, Lusignan Community Centre Ground, and Queen’s College Ground, where the best 32 Tapeball teams in Guyana will be on show in a straight knock-out contest.

Other match days will be the Round of 16 on August 4 at the Police Sports Club and Lusignan, while the quarter-finals return to the Enmore Community Centre Ground on August 11.

The competition promises to be fierce, and a larger prize pool will entice the 32 participating teams.

Matches on August 3: MS-13 All-Stars v Team Corruption – QC Pitch 1 at 09:30h; Upsetters v GPL Inc – QC Pitch three at 09:30h; Montra Jaguars v Falcons XI – PSC at 09:30h; Street Ballerz v Village Rams – Lusignan at 09:30h; EC Express v Mahdia – Lusignan at 11:30h; Soesdyke XI v Airport XI – QC pitch one at 11:30h; Renegades Cricket Club v Tarmac Titans – PSC at 11:30h; Eccles All-Stars v Eastsyde – QC pitch three at 11:30h; Titans All-Stars v Stripling Warriors – PSC at 13:30h; PREMIER Insurance v Min. Housing – QC pitch one at 13:30h; Moruca Super Giants v Lil Rams – QC pitch three at 13:30h; The Guards v Mahaica Super Strikers – 13:30h at Lusignan; Green Scorpions v Avinash All-Stars – QC pitch one at 15:30h; Brooklyn Youth Strikers v Cotton Tree Die Hard – PSC at 15:30h; Diamond Gunners v TG Titans – Lusignan at 15:30h; The United Crew v Bartica Bulls – QC pitch three at 15:30h.

The competition promises to be fierce, and a larger prize pool will entice the 32 participating teams. The champions will receive G$1.5 million, while the runners-up will receive G$500,000.

The losing semi-finalists each get G$250,000.

Players will vie for the titles of Most Runs, Most Wickets, and Player of the Final. Each winner will receive a Smart TV and a $75,000 cash prize, all compliments of Regal Stationery.

Assuria Insurance is not holding back either, offering a motorbike and $85,000 to the Most Valuable Player.

The Kares One Guyana T10 Blast enjoys the support of Kares Engineering, Banks DIH Limited, Star Rentals, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Montra Restaurant and Lounge, SuperBet, Demerara Mutual, ETS, Metro Office and Computer Supplies, Jacobs’ Jewellery, First Change Builders Inc, KFC Guyana, Building Expo 2024, Giftland OfficeMax, Sankar’s Auto Works, ENet, Avinash Contracting and Scrap Metal Inc., Trophy Stall, ANSA McAL Distribution, Camille’s Academy, Ministry of Human Services and Social Security,  RS53 RestoBar and Lounge, General Marine, Samaroo Investments, and Coel’s Boutique.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | July. 29th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Them ah hide we Oil Figures

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Foreign Link players crowned champions in Mixed Doubles and Plus One events 2024 Caribbean Darts Cup in Jamaica

Foreign Link players crowned champions in Mixed Doubles and Plus One...

Jul 31, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – Norman Madhoo continued his outstanding run at the Championship Darts Latin America and Caribbean (CDLC) Tour in Montego Bay, Jamaica. Representing Foreign Link Darts Club,...
Read More
Persaud makes last ‘splash’ in Paris

Persaud makes last ‘splash’ in Paris

Jul 31, 2024

Roach included in Windies Championships XI squad to face South Africa in warm-up match

Roach included in Windies Championships XI squad...

Jul 31, 2024

Digital Technology forms partnership with Kares One Guyana T10

Digital Technology forms partnership with Kares...

Jul 31, 2024

Van Lange fifty, bowlers inspire 5-wicket win for Guyana 

Van Lange fifty, bowlers inspire 5-wicket win for...

Jul 31, 2024

Another ton (110*) for Keyon Sinclair in Canada as Pegasus beat 11-Man Army in ORSCA tourney

Another ton (110*) for Keyon Sinclair in Canada...

Jul 31, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]