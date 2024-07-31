Curaçao joins CARICOM

– pledges to leverage cultural, economic strengths

Kaieteur News – CARICOM Secretariat – Curaçao is now the sixth Associate Member of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). The country’s Prime Minister said it brings a unique blend of cultural traditions, economic strengths, and social perspectives that will hopefully strengthen the Community.

On Sunday, 28 July 2024, CARICOM Chairman, the Hon. Dickon Mitchell of Grenada, and Prime Minister of Curaçao, His Excellency Gilmar Simon Pisas signed the Agreement accepting Curaçao as an Associate Member of CARICOM during the Opening Ceremony of the 47th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government in St. George’s Grenada.

In his inaugural remarks following the signing of the Agreement accepting Curaçao into CARICOM, Prime Minister Pisas stated:

“We also bring the experience, resources, and the vast international network of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, which we can leverage in optimizing our collective strengths and economic connections, and to navigate geo-political complexities to benefit all CARICOM Members States and Associate Members.”

Describing the occasion as another historic event in Curaçao’s history, the Prime Minister said joining CARICOM is a testament to its “shared vision of a united, prosperous, and resilient Caribbean Community.”

Articulating the potential for participating in Regional Economic Integration, he said the country’s strategic location, natural ports, and well-developed physical and professional services infrastructure, can serve as a hub for regional trade.

The Prime Minister said that through investments in connectivity and logistics, Curaçao can help streamline the movement of goods and services across the Caribbean, which can redound to greater economic activity and job creation.

“By working together, we can create a more competitive and resilient regional economy,” Prime Minister Pisas stated. He added that Curaçao has begun negotiations with Trinidad and Tobago, the Dominican Republic, and imminently with Suriname, demonstrating a firm commitment to regional trade.

The Prime Minister also articulated Curaçao’s willingness to support renewable energy, new forms of agriculture, digital technology and telecommunications, human capital development, climate resilience, and sustainable development. He noted that the country intends to participate actively in Functional Cooperation through CARICOM’s robust network of support across the Region.

While acknowledging its commitments within the family of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, he said Curaçao is committed to pursuing Regional Integration, as an integral part of the Caribbean family whose cultural identity is linked to the rich historical heritage of the Caribbean region.

His Excellency Gilmar Pisas was warmly welcomed by the Chairman of CARICOM and the CARICOM Secretary-General, Dr. Carla Barnett.

In her remarks, Dr. Barnett said she looks forward to Curaçao’s active engagement as the newest member of the CARICOM family. She added that the Community’s growing impact and stature have led to an increasing number of expressions of interest from countries in the hemisphere to participate more fully in CARICOM.

CARICOM has fifteen Member States and six Associate Members.