Man wanted for murder in US, nabbed in Guyana

Kaieteur News – Ranks from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the Special Branch on Monday afternoon arrested Rakeem Antonio Gilgeous, a citizen of the United States (U.S) who is wanted for murder in his country.

According to a release from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), acting on information received, law enforcement officers went to Lot 3451 Postal Housing Scheme, Georgetown around 16:30hrs where they arrested 33-year-old Gilgeous.

The police reported that a search was carried out on his premises and one United States of America passport was found. Upon examination, it was observed that Gilgeous arrived in the country July 08, 2024 through the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

After he was arrested, he was taken to the Alberttown Police Station, where he was placed in custody. “He was found to be in possession of US$12,000 which was lodged at the Alberttown Police Station,” police have reported.