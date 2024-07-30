Man dies after run over by soldier’s car

Kaieteur News – A 36-year-old resident of Onverwagt, West Coast Berbice (WCB) was killed on Monday morning after he was run over by a motorcar driven by a Private of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).

According to the police, the dead man has been identified as Kanrade Lawrence Bacchus. The police reported that the accident occurred around 04:00hrs on the No.28 Public Road, WCB and involved a motorcar with registration number PAC 2353 owned and driven by a 30-year-old Private from the GDF who resides in Fort Wellington, Region Five.

It was reported to investigators that the car was heading east along the northern side of the road and the driver reportedly “ran over” the pedestrian who was lying on the northern drive lane of the road. Police learned that the driver had fled the scene after the accident occurred.

An injured Bacchus was picked up by residents in the area and taken to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital, where he was seen and pronounced dead by a doctor. His body is currently at the Bailey’s Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination. “Following the accident, several checks were made to locate the driver and vehicle. At about 08:00hrs this morning (Monday), the driver subsequently visited the Fort Wellington station with the vehicle, where she was arrested and placed into custody,” the police said. An investigation is ongoing.