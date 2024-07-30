Man charged with attempted murder of 6-year-old

Kaieteur News – A 29-year-old construction worker was on Monday remanded to prison when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court following an attempted murder charge.

The accused, Marlon Wilburg also known as ‘Mice Man’ appeared before Chief Magistrate Judy Latchman. He was not required to plead to the indictable offence.

Wilburg of West Ruimveldt reportedly shot 6-year-old Jeremiah Gustave to the head on July 9, 2024 at Charles Street, Charlestown, Georgetown. According to the charge, Wilburg unlawfully and maliciously wounded Gustave.

The victim, a student of Smith Memorial Primary School, was seated at his mother’s food stall at Charles Street, Charlestown, when an altercation between the accused and another individual escalated into gunfire, resulting in the child sustaining a gunshot wound to the head.

Gustave was swiftly transported in an unconscious state to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he remains in a critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit. He is currently on a life support machine. Since being admitted, the child underwent two surgeries.

Wilburg was arrested on July 26 and during interrogation, he confessed to shooting the lad.

On July 27, following an intelligence-led operation, the firearm allegedly used in the crime was recovered. The weapon was found in the possession of another individual who disposed of it when approached by law enforcement. The firearm, along with three spent casings retrieved from the scene, was submitted to the ballistic section for examination.

Meanwhile, Clive Ford, Wilburg’s lawyer told the court that his client did not admit to the charge while being questioned by police. Notwithstanding, the Prosecutor called on the court to deny bail given the serious nature of the offence and the victim’s condition.

Taking the serious nature of the crime into consideration, the Chief Magistrate remanded Wilburg who is scheduled to return to court for statements and further proceedings on August 19, 2024.