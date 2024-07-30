Kitty man remanded for possession of firearms, ammo

Kaieteur News – Forty-six-year-old Eon Fagundes was remanded to prison, on Monday, when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer three charges: possession of firearm without a licence, possession of ammunition without a firearm licence and possession of components of a firearm without a firearm licence.

Fagundes appeared before Senior Magistrate Clive Nurse and pleaded not guilty to each of the charges read to him.

The prosecution objected to bail being granted given the serious nature of the offences and Fagundes was remanded until August 27, 2024.

It is alleged that on July 24, 2024, at approximately 05:30hrs, in response to information received, Superintendent Singh and a police team visited the residence of the accused at Lot 25 Sandy Babb Street, Georgetown.

The officers gained entry through an opening in the eastern side of the fence and encountered the accused in possession of a small green and grey duffle bag in the yard. Upon questioning, it was revealed that there was suspicion of illegal guns and ammunition on the premises.

Following a search of the bag, firearms, ammunition, and components of the firearm were found. The accused was discovered in possession of three .45 magazines, 5 rounds of .45 ammunition, and 50 rounds of 9mm ammunition, along with one SIG Sugar Rifle, one Springfield Armory .45 pistol, and one Polimore 80 9mm pistol.

When asked if he is the holder of a firearm licence, Fagundes replied “no”.

Thereafter, police reportedly searched a black Nissan Juke vehicle; PVV 6472 parked opposite the house and found more guns and ammunition in a suitcase, a golf bag and haversack.

Police said they found; One AM 15 rifle along with two magazines containing 61 .223 ammunition, two Ruger-57 9mm pistols and one magazine containing 40 9mm rounds of ammunition, one FN-45 pistol and two magazines containing 38 .45 rounds of ammunition, one Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol with a magazine, one Berretta 9mm pistol with a magazine, one Spring Field Hellcat 9mm pistol with a magazine, one Canik 9mm pistol with a magazine, one Glock 43 pistol with a magazine, Five Glock 19 pistols along with nine Magazines and 21 9mm rounds of ammunition, Seven Glock 40 pistols and ten magazines with 18 .40 rounds of ammunition, two Glock 17 9mm pistols and two magazines, one Glock 9mm pistol and a magazine and one Glock 45 pistol and one magazine.

The ranks also found a cache of ammunition and these include 75 12-gauge cartridges, 456 .223 ammunition, 484 9mm ammunition, 83 5.7- 28 ammunition, 13 10 MM ammunition, 315 7.62-39 ammunition along and 15 magazines.

Following the discovery of the weapons and bullets, Fagundes was asked who the owner of the car was and he allegedly told them that he was using the car but it belonged to “his daughter and child-mother”.

Fagundes was only charged for possession of the firearms and ammunition found in the duffle bag.