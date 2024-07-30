Guyana’s health institutions transitioning to renewable energy – Health Minister

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s health institutions are transitioning to renewable energy, Health Minister Dr. Frank Anthony disclosed on Sunday at a climate change, health, sepsis and justice conference held at the Marriott Hotel, Kingston, Georgetown.

The conference was a collaborative effort among the Ministry of Health, the University of the West Indies and the Caribbean Sepsis Alliance. The conference aimed to engage scholars, researchers, policymakers, and leaders from various fields in discussions to develop innovative solutions for pressing global problems.

“We are also converting many of our institutions, health centres, and health posts to use renewable energy sources. In many of the health centres in the interior of Guyana, we have been using solar power to run vaccine fridges and provide electricity to areas without power,” Dr. Anthony said.

In light of the technological advancements, the Health Minister said that the Ministry has also progressed in that area. He stated that remote communities have implemented telemedicine, enabling patients to benefit from teleradiology, telepathology, and telepsychiatry.

On the basis of climate change, Dr. Anthony highlighted Guyana’s vulnerability to flooding. As such in its effort to avoid the impact from the flooding, the health Minister initiated that infrastructure will be built at an elevated level so as to avoid the effects of floods.

“In Guyana, one of the biggest challenges is flooding, so a lot of the new infrastructure that we are building is being constructed high above the ground,” the Minister of Health said.

Additionally, Dr. Anthony disclosed that the Ministry conducted assessments of the overall health system. He said, “To prepare ourselves, we did our annual assessment of the system’s readiness using SPAR, a methodology for evaluating health systems.”

The health minister continued, “We are one of the few countries to bring in an external team for a joint external evaluation of our health system and its preparedness for a future pandemic.”

According to Dr. Anthony, the findings from the evaluation led to the establishment of a national health security plan, covering human, animal, and environmental health, along with improvements to the laboratory system.

Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the University of Guyana, Dr. Emanuel Cummings; President of the Global Sepsis Alliance, Professor Niranjan Tex Kissoon and other officials attended the conference.