Govt. to spend $1B to purchase new hydrographic survey vessel

Kaieteur News – The government through the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD), an agency under the Ministry of Public Works is preparing to spend approximately $1,093,812,500 to procure one new built Hydrographic Survey Vessel.

The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) recently provided on its website that on Wednesday, the $1 billion contract was awarded to Farm Supplies Limited, who was among six companies that submitted bids for the project.

According to research, Hydrographic Surveys are the science of measuring all factors beneath the water that affect all the marine activities like dredging, marine constructions, offshore drilling etc. There are several reasons why hydrographic surveys are important, with the main purpose being for navigation.

At a press conference back in June, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo when asked about the vessel said it is being acquired so that MARAD can better perform its function. “Well in navigation, it’s clear as that. So they know the water channels up our rivers etcetera, for navigation purposes. Then once you map that, you then know. For example, they told me that we had a depth at which the power vessel had to go to dock. And they always said we don’t have that depth in the whole Berbice River, we can’t dock there and then I said, but check it, then they went and do the sounding and we had it and that’s why the ship could come in,” the Vice President said.

He added that a lot of the data they have, they do not know whether it is anecdotal or it is ancient. “So this sort of stuff, we constantly need to chart and map our waterways, the channels. Sometimes they shift and that is important now. So that’s what the vessel would be used for to ensure that MARAD is equipped to do that to better perform its function,” he added.