Education key to effective policing – Acting Top Cop

Latest update July 30th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jul 30, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Commissioner of Police (ag) Clifton Hicken on Sunday stressed the importance of the pursuit of higher education by members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF). The acting Top Cop was at the time speaking at the Force’s 185th Anniversary Black and White bow tie awards ceremony.
Hicken said that education is key to effective policing and pointed to Nelson Mandela’s famous quote, ‘Education is the most powerful weapon you can use to change the world’.
“Earning a degree, be it a bachelor, masters or doctorate, it is a challenge for anyone, but to do so whilst holding the immense responsibility of law enforcement is truly a remarkable achievement,” Hicken said as he recognized members of the Police Force that have pursued higher education.
The Commissioner (ag) noted that while the pursuit of education is needed, it is no easy feat doing so while being integrally involved in policing.
“Each of the officers, we recognize today has demonstrated exceptional resilience and thirst for knowledge that goes above, (and) beyond their call of duty,” Hicken said adding that education helps with “the critical thinking skill needed to meticulously analyse an effectively reserve complex situation that may arise in the course of their duty, by fostering a deeper understanding of diverse perspectives and culture.”
He continued, “It nurses their culture, sensitivity, enables them to forego strong connection and trust within the communities they serve.”
Moreover, Hicken stated that ranks that are in pursuit of academics can provide an intellectual foundation that strengthens their leadership capabilities, armed with the wealth of knowledge and informed decision-making skills.
He underscored that while being equipped with knowledge, ranks are better prepared to lead with wisdom and integrity, guiding their teams through challenges.
“To our awardees, your dedication is an inspiration to your fellow officers and a testament to the caliber of individuals within our force. You have embodied a future of law enforcement, one defined by professionalism, continuous learning and an unyielding commitment to justice,” Hicken said.
The Top Cop posited that “a highly educated Police Force is indispensible in cultivating trust, safeguarding public safety and serving our communities with unparallel excellence.”
Them ah hide we Oil Figures
Jul 30, 2024– Second Guyanese to receive OCC honours Kaieteur Sports – Renowned Guyanese cricketer Sir Clive Lloyd and Jamaican regionalist and former CARICOM Secretary-General Roderick Rainford have...
Jul 30, 2024
Jul 30, 2024
Jul 30, 2024
Jul 30, 2024
Jul 30, 2024
Kaieteur News – As Guyanese, we must be wary of the narratives being peddled by US and European imperialism and their... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Everyone’s heart should cry out for the people of Union Island, Carriacou,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]