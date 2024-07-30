Education key to effective policing – Acting Top Cop

Kaieteur News – Commissioner of Police (ag) Clifton Hicken on Sunday stressed the importance of the pursuit of higher education by members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF). The acting Top Cop was at the time speaking at the Force’s 185th Anniversary Black and White bow tie awards ceremony.

Hicken said that education is key to effective policing and pointed to Nelson Mandela’s famous quote, ‘Education is the most powerful weapon you can use to change the world’.

“Earning a degree, be it a bachelor, masters or doctorate, it is a challenge for anyone, but to do so whilst holding the immense responsibility of law enforcement is truly a remarkable achievement,” Hicken said as he recognized members of the Police Force that have pursued higher education.

The Commissioner (ag) noted that while the pursuit of education is needed, it is no easy feat doing so while being integrally involved in policing.

“Each of the officers, we recognize today has demonstrated exceptional resilience and thirst for knowledge that goes above, (and) beyond their call of duty,” Hicken said adding that education helps with “the critical thinking skill needed to meticulously analyse an effectively reserve complex situation that may arise in the course of their duty, by fostering a deeper understanding of diverse perspectives and culture.”

He continued, “It nurses their culture, sensitivity, enables them to forego strong connection and trust within the communities they serve.”

Moreover, Hicken stated that ranks that are in pursuit of academics can provide an intellectual foundation that strengthens their leadership capabilities, armed with the wealth of knowledge and informed decision-making skills.

He underscored that while being equipped with knowledge, ranks are better prepared to lead with wisdom and integrity, guiding their teams through challenges.

“To our awardees, your dedication is an inspiration to your fellow officers and a testament to the caliber of individuals within our force. You have embodied a future of law enforcement, one defined by professionalism, continuous learning and an unyielding commitment to justice,” Hicken said.

The Top Cop posited that “a highly educated Police Force is indispensible in cultivating trust, safeguarding public safety and serving our communities with unparallel excellence.”