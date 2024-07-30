Contractor who bid half of engineer’s $123M estimate awarded Lusignan Market project

Kaieteur News – Out of the 49 contractors who submitted bids to construct the Lusignan Market located on the East Coast Demerara (ECD), R&P Engineering & General Construction, the lowest bidder was awarded the contract.

The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) published on its website that on July 24, 2024, R&P Engineering & General Construction was awarded the contract valued $62,878,860, which is half of what the government’s engineer had estimated the project to cost.

The project which is being undertaken by the Ministry of Public Works was estimated to cost $123,954,810, according to the ministry initial tender document.

The Ministry of Public Works noted in its tender that not only are they seeking a contractor to build a market space for the vendors but to also construct a sanitary block there.

This publication understands that in March, President Irfaan Ali visited the market area and listened to the vendors’ concerns. It was after that visit that Minister within the Public Works Ministry, Deodat Indar and other officials visited the market and announced that plans are underway to execute works that will facilitate the market’s activities.

It was reported that several markets, including Parika, Mon Repos, Leonora, Hydronie and Charity are being rehabilitated to ensure vendors have a conducive area to ply their trade and that the environment is safe for customers.

This year, the government allocated $1.2 billion towards improving market facilities and would see works being done to the Corriverton, Kumaka and Suddie markets, to name a few.

Pictures: Lusignan market 1 &2

Caption: Vendors at the Lusignan Market plying their trade. (Photo courtesy, Minister Deodat Indar/Facebook)

Link for wayne:

TAG WORDS:

KEY Focus: Contractor who bid half of engineer’s $123M estimate awarded Lusignan Market project

LEDE: Out of the 49 contractors who submitted bids to construct the Lusignan Market located on the East Coast Demerara (ECD), it was R&P Engineering & General Construction, the lowest bidder that was awarded the contract.