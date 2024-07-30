Berbician drowns at Resort

Kaieteur News – Nineteen-year-old Navin Ramnaught of No.1 Village, Berbice lost his life on Sunday after he reportedly drowned at the Splashmins Resort located along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

According to the police, the incident occurred between 16:30 and 17:30hrs.

Investigators learned that Ramnaught left his Berbice home with two friends, ages 17 and 19 for an outing at the popular Resort.

Upon arrival there, Ramnaught left his friends and went for a swim. His friends told police that they last saw him jumping off the railway of a bridge located at the Resort into the water.

“Shortly after, he was observed struggling to stay afloat. His friends raised an alarm, and public-spirited citizens dragged him out of the water,” police said. The young man after being retrieved from the water was observed to be unresponsive.

Several attempts were made to resuscitate him using CPR, but he remained unresponsive. He was then placed into a vehicle and rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Center for medical treatment. He was pronounced dead by a doctor.

Police said upon examination of his body, no marks of violence were seen. A post mortem is expected to be conducted.