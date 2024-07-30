AFC calls for independent probe into corruption allegations in Police Force

– says those suspected should be sent on leave, not advice on promotions

Kaieteur News – The Alliance For Change (AFC) is calling on the Government of Guyana to have a thorough independent investigation done into the allegations of corruption in the Guyana Police Force.

Additionally, they are also calling for the ranks suspected to be involved to be sent on leave and not be involved in the selection of other ranks for promotion as it will be perceived as “rigged appointments, favouritism and undeserving professional advancements.” This was said by Former Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan during his statement on Friday at the party’s weekly press conference.

Ramjattan, the immediate past leader of the party told the media: “In view of these appalling, disgraceful developments in the Police Force, the Alliance For Change urges government to have an independent top quality investigation done, in relation to what happened, how come so much monies have gotten into the hands of these officers and how were the contracts awarded.” “Those suspected to be involved must be asked to go on leave forthwith, lest they interfere and pervert the investigation,” Ramjattan said. The AFC also advised that the top brass of the force suspected to be involved must not be recommending any promotions at this time, stating that others who are untainted should do the recommendations and be the recommender.

The former AFC leader told the media that the Police Force is an unelected bureaucracy, making it an important and mandatory institution in any democracy. With the responsibility of this institution being to cover the security sector of a country, it should ensure administrative memory and continuity amidst the flux of politicians who will come and go. “Hence the Guyana Police Force should therefore be a bastion of the best and brightest talent which will keep [the] elected government in check and ensure a wise and uncorrupted governance,” Ramjattan said.

He said the mayhem the AFC sees in the Police Force today will only contribute to a stagnation it suffered from prior to 2015. “It seems with all the allegations being hurled around and the documents to support them in the media from whistleblowers, that the top post of the Guyana Police Force highly coveted not because of a desire to serve and protect but because these top posts open doors to extraordinary power and riches,” he lamented.

The politician is of the belief that the current administration wants the Force to be the way it is and looking at the billions of US dollars the oil sector is generating, the Force should not remain “understaffed, underpaid and under equipped.”

Ramjattan urged top ranking officials that, “instead of seeking to launder money via its reputable Police Force Credit Union, or, to get contracts for personal pecuniary greed, (they) must direct their minds on how to solve the prevalent gun violence, murders and robberies and the slaughter of our people on the roads of Guyana.”

Assistant Commissioner, Calvin Brutus has proceeded on annual vacation leave following allegations of financial impropriety, the Guyana Police Force announced earlier this month. According to a statement issued by the GPF, Brutus requested permission to take his leave to allow for an investigation into corruption allegations. “Consequent to allegations of financial impropriety leveled against Deputy Commissioner (ag) Calvin Brutus on social media and established media houses, Calvin Brutus has since requested permission to proceed on annualized vacation leave with immediate effect to facilitate an investigation in the best interest of the Guyana Police Force,” the statement said adding that the request was granted by the Commissioner of Police, Clifton Hicken.