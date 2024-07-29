Venezuelan Diaspora in Guyana rally for change of Govt. in home country

Kaieteur News – The Venezuelan Diaspora in Guyana has taken to the streets in show of support for their fellow citizens participating in the national electoral process across their home country.

Venezuelans voted Sunday in a highly consequential presidential election in which the country’s longtime strongman, Nicolas Maduro, faces one of his greatest political opponents, Edmundo González, a former diplomat who has the backing of a coalition of opposition parties.

Maduro has been president since the death of his mentor, Hugo Chávez, in 2013 – is running for a third consecutive term. As such, Hundreds of Venezuelans assembled outside the Venezuelan Embassy on Thomas Street Georgetown for hours on Sunday, waving their flags, honking their car horns and chanting loudly in Spanish “tu eres mi llave, vota por ti, vota por mi, vota por la libertad de Venezuela” which is translated to mean “ Vote For Me, Vote For You. You are the Key…Freedom of Venezuela!”

A spokesperson for the group explained that the Venezuelan Diaspora in Guyana is calling for change of government from the Maduro led regime. “They are basically calling for an end to the oppressive Maduro-led regime and are calling on all the citizens back home to vote for the freedom of all Venezuelans.”