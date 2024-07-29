Speaker unsure when questions on safety of Exxon’s ramped up oil production would be addressed in Parliament

Kaieteur News – As questions continue to swirl over the breaching of safe operating limits of the Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessels currently in operation, Speaker of the National Assembly, Manzoor Nadir is unsure when the matter would be addressed in the House.

Alliance For Change (AFC) Member of Parliament (MP), David Patterson had submitted questions on July 8, 2024 to be addressed by ViAFce President, Bharrat Jagdeo; however the questions were not included on the Order Paper for next Wednesday’s sitting.

In an invited comment, Clerk of the National Assembly, Sherlock Isaacs explained that there is a 21 days criteria between when the notice with regard to a question is published and the date in which it makes the order paper.

Isaacs noted therefore that since the question did not meet the 21 days criteria, it was not placed on the order paper for Wednesday, July 31, 2024. He said it will likely make the next date before Parliament goes into recess on August 10. “There are two sittings before the parliament goes into recess. July 31 being one of those dates, I believe the questions can make the order paper for the next scheduled sitting but the decision ultimately lies with the Speaker…” Isaacs said.

When contacted, Speaker of the National Assembly Manzoor Nadir however told Kaieteur News that he is not sure when the questions will be dealt with. “I can’t say for sure that it will be dealt with before the [parliamentary] recess,” Nadir said briefly.

The National Assembly is expected to go on recess on August 10.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) permits for Liza Destiny, Liza Unity and Prosperity approved the safe operating limits for the Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessels at 120,000 bpd (Liza Destiny) and 220,000 bpd (Liza Unity and Prosperity) but the company has been granted approval to push oil production beyond the safe operating limits outlined in the Environmental Impact Assessments (EIAs) for each of the three projects currently producing oil.

Exxon Mobil Guyana had announced that of February 2024, Liza Destiny was producing 160,000 bpd, Liza Unity, 250,000 bpd and Prosperity 230,000 bpd. Additionally, the company has stated “that production increases never occur without strict reviews, risk assessments, and that all of those are being reviewed by the Government and the EPA”. However, the concern being raised is chiefly that since Exxon is operating above the approved safety limits, its operations may lead to an oil spill.

As such, Patterson’s is seeking copies of documents of the technical and environmental assessments on oil production in Guyana.

His question reads “Can the Honourable Vice-President provide the National Assembly with copies of documents submitted by ExxonMobil detailing the technical and environmental assessments undertaken to justify the increased production above the previously approved Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) permit limits?”

Additionally, the Opposition MP noted that the company reported “that production increases never occur without strict reviews, risk assessments, and that all of those are being reviewed by the Government and the EPA”.

As such, he is asking the Vice President to provide the National Assembly with copies of the revised Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) which permits approving the increased daily production.