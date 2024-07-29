Largest Emancipation celebrations ever expected in Macedonia Joppa in Berbice this year

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – On Thursday August 1, 2024, the Macedonia Joppa Voluntary Committee (MJVC), a registered non-profitable organization, East Corentyne, Berbice will celebrate 190 years of Emancipation to commemorate the abolition of slavery in Guyana and the end of years of brutalization, dehumanization and the liberation of African people.

The holiday is significant not just as a calendar event but as a new lease of life for the Guyanese nation as we know it. It is a day of remembrance, and an opportunity to reflect on the courageous efforts and sacrifices of enslaved men and women in the fight for their freedom. The Macedonia Joppa Voluntary Committee (MJVC) will mark the occasion with the largest celebrations ever seen in Berbice.

During the last two years, Emancipation celebrations in Berbice were was organized and sponsored by MJVC group, and it was well attended on both occasions by the residents from across the region and beyond. This year’s celebrations are expected to attract thousands of people in and out the region from as far as West Coast Berbice to Moleson Creek on the Corentyne and beyond.

Like in previous years, this year’s Emancipation celebration is expected to be the largest and only celebration of its kind in East Corentyne. It will be an all-day gala family celebration starting at 10:00 AM with a road march from Brighton Village to Eversham Village Community Center Pavilion, where there will be a day of fun for all, especially for the children who will participate in several cultural, social, and educational activities including the recital of poems, singing of folk songs, playing of games and dancing to a variety of songs, and an education quiz competition on slavery and Emancipation. There will be drumming and African dancers and African dishes to highlight Africa’s interesting tribal traditions and its vibrant cultures.

Most residents from the Macedonia Joppa district and elsewhere are expected to join the road march under the theme of “Upliftment and Perseverance.”The revelers will be decked out in a dazzling array of colorful African attire of red,black, yellow, white, and green, representing the colors of the Arrowhead, and depicting Guyanese culture, lifestyle, and heritage. Residents of all ages and from all walks of life, regardless of race, religion, ethnicity or social status from the Macedonia Joppa villages comprised No. 35 and 36, Brighton, Kiltearn, Eversham, Epsom, Dingwall, No. 41 Bengal and No 43 will line both sides of the roadways to view the colorful display of costumes and the rich and stylish outfits as the participants danced to the rhythm of the lively and customary Soca music supplied by the region’s most popular DJ, Spanish Eyes

Emancipation is not only about partying, eating, drinking and dancing in the streets, all of which are part of our culture and heritage.It is also a celebration ofthe freedom of enslaved Africans and a time for all Guyanese near and far to put aside their differences and biases and join together to celebrate as one people, one nation. The Macedonia Joppa Voluntary Committee invites all in the district and elsewhere to join and participate in the celebration on Thursday August 1, 2024.

Sincerely,

Dr. Asquith Rose, MJVC Chair