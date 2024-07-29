I vehemently oppose naming a street in Guyana “Kaka”

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – I appreciated reading Baytoram Ramharack’s historical account of Dattatreya Balkrushna Kalelkar, the Indian nationalist who visited British Guiana in 1958, and how his visit impacted the social geography of Prashad Nagar.

Ramharack pointed out that Hariprasad originally named a street in Prashad Nagar “Kaka Street” out of respect and admiration for Kalelkar, who was revered as “Kakasaheb,” but the name was never used. Ramharack suggests that the street name “Kaka” be restored.

I vehemently oppose naming a street in Guyana “Kaka.” In many languages, “Kaka” means “poop.” In Guyana, this word is commonly used, especially by children. Kids often say, “I want to do kaka,” and adults may quip, “time for a kaka” (poop).

Instead of using the first part of the name (Kaka), the entire moniker (“Kakasaheb”) should be used. If that name is too long, then the last part of the name, “Saheb,” could be used. (“Saheb” refers to someone “higher up” or a “respected person”).

Yours truly,

Devanand Bhagwan