De plate and de spoon

Kaieteur News – Dem boys seh in America, de Vee Pee does normally stay in de background. He or she does stay in the shadows of de Prezzy, not making much noise. Playing a supportive cast.

But not in Guyana. No, no, no! In Guyana, we got a Vee Pee who does steal de spotlight. He shining bright, brighter than de President himself.

Every Thursday yuh turn on de TV and de radio, there he is. Talking ’bout oil. Talking ’bout gas. Talking ’bout gold. Talking about de Opposition. Talking about any and everything. Like he’s de official mouthpiece of de government. Sometimes, he even talking ’bout things he ain’t got no business talking ’bout. Yuh does wonder if he sleep with a microphone under he pillow.

People start to ask: who is de plate and who is de spoon? Who really running de show? De Prezzy or de Vee Pee? Dem boys seh, it look like de Vee Pee running a one-man band. He beating de drum, blowing de trumpet, and even singing de national anthem.

De Prezzy? He just there, looking on, smiling, and nodding and shaking hands. Maybe he too polite. Maybe he too nice. Or maybe he just tired of trying to get a word in. Every time he open he mouth, de Vee Pee done talk. Done explain. Who knows, probably even done decide.

Dem boys seh, it’s like watching a magic show. De Vee Pee does make de President disappear. Poof! Gone! All yuh see is de Vee Pee waving he wand, making promises, and giving assurances. He everywhere. In de markets, in de schools, even in yuh dreams.

But dem boys seh, one day de Prezzy go wake up. He go exercise he authority. And when that day come, de Vee Pee go have to take a seat. Until then, we just got to enjoy de show.

Dem boys seh, in Guyana, we always got something to laugh about. And right now, de biggest joke is trying to figure out who really running de kitchen. Is it de plate or de spoon?

Talk half. Leff half.

