Unique Daycare and Nursery hosts 12th Preschool Graduation

Jul 28, 2024 News

Graduates of Unique Unique Daycare, Preschool and Nursery level two class.

– 2nd Nursery Graduation

Kaieteur News – Unique’s Daycare, Preschool and Nursery school hosted its 12 Preschool Graduation in addition to its 2nd Nursery Graduation ceremony at Palm Court Banquet Hall on Friday last. There were 25 graduates from the preschool and 14 graduates from the level two class of the Nursery school.

The ceremony included four special invitees and one guest speaker including Director Ivor Thompson of Kiskadee Kids Daycare and Playgroup, Harpy Eagle Nursery and Primary; Bianca Cummings, President of Unique Daycare, Preschool and Nursery, Mr. Kenneth Pearson Vice of the School and Miss Cloyette Sparman, a teacher of La Parfaite Harmonie Primary School.

According to the School’s Director, Taneka Sanchara, Tafari Jarad, the 2023 Nursery Valedictorian, came to sash both the Nursery and preschool valedictorians this year.

“This year, the Preschool Valedictorian is Arianna Khan, and our Nursery year two Valedictorian is Ronaiah Duncan.  This Graduation was the best of all and we are truly thankful to the parents who made it possible,” the Director said.

