Teen remanded for hiding murder suspect

Kaieteur News – An 18-year-old man was remanded on Friday for allegedly hiding a man accused of murdering Sherwin Hamilton called “Nasty man”.

The teen identified as Jobo Keion Singh was charged with accessory after the fact of murder. He appeared at the Diamond/Golden Grove Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Sunil Scarce. He was not required to plea to the charge and is expected to return to court on August 16.

Meanwhile, police are still looking for the murder suspect who allegedly shot and killed Hamilton last Saturday.

Hamilton was killed around 03:00hrs that day while exiting a bar at Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The bar’s security guard reportedly told investigators that, at around 02:30 hrs. Hamilton and his shooter had a heated argument in the bar.

The guard reportedly put the suspect out of the bar because he was the aggressor.

At around 03:00hrs, the DJ turned off the music and told the patrons that it was time to leave the bar. The patrons complied and began exiting through a western door.

Hamilton exited at the same time. However, the suspect reportedly waited outside of the bar for the victim. According to eyewitnesses, as soon as Hamilton existed the building the suspect shot him in the upper thigh and made good his escape on a XR motorcycle.

Hamilton fell to the ground and a 25-year-old nurse who was at the bar rendered first aid assistance by tying the injured leg with a vest.

Hamilton was subsequently picked up by his wife and taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.